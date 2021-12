Special Meeting Date of MCAP Stockholders Set for December 21, 2021. AdTheorent Holding Company, LLC, a leading programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver real-world results for advertisers and marketers, today announced that the registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”), filed in connection with its previously announced proposed business combination with MCAP Acquisition Corporation, has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Registration Statement provides important information about MCAP, AdTheorent and the Business Combination and can be found on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov under the ticker “MACQ.”

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO