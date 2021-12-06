Mary J. Blige Announces New Album ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’

R&B/HIP-HOP Mary J. Blige, "Good Morning Gorgeous" On the title track to her forthcoming album (due around February, when she'll perform at the Super Bowl halftime), Blige once again battles and overcomes self-doubt. "I'm so tired of feeling empty," she sings in a gritty croon over a slow-rolling, vintage-style soul track, abetted by a moody string arrangement. But she's got the solution: looking in the mirror every morning with the self-affirmation, "Good morning, gorgeous." She adds, "I ain't talking about getting no hair and makeup/I'm talking about soon as I wake up." The video makes clear she's waking up in a mansion, toned and bejeweled, a long way from "all the times that I hated myself."
