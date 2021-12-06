ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mary J. Blige Announces New Album ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary J. Blige is back on our screens as drug lord Monet in Power. She will soon be back in our speakers, announcing a new album, Good Morning Gorgeous. As a preview of the album, MJB has...

thesource.com

Comments / 1

Related
Vibe

Mary J. Blige Reveals New Album Will “Blow Everybody’s Mind,” Talks Upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Fans are anxiously on the edge of their seats waiting for Mary J. Blige’s new album. Although it’s been delayed until January, she released “Hourglass,” a single from her gut-wrenching documentary, Mary J. Blige’s My Life, back in June. However, what’s to come from her 14th studio album is something that apparently nobody is ready for. During a recent appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, the New York legend spoke on her journey and the long-awaited album. “Man, I’m sure. I’m not cocky. I’m not arrogant, but I earned the right to say some things. I earned the right to say ‘I feel...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: Mary J. Blige Dropped Her Second LP ‘My Life’ 27 Years Ago

On this day in 1994, the Queen of Hip Hop/R&B Mary J. Blige released what is possibly her best work to date, her sophomore ‘My Life’ album. Produced by Diddy, who was then recognized as Sean “Puffy” Combs on his skyrocketing Bad Boy imprint, MJB’s album appealed to so many because of her relatable experiences with drug abuse, domestic abuse, and depression. Very similar to her debut ‘What’s The 411?’, My Life has an extremely familiar Hip Hop feel, as did the other Bad Boy R&B acts such as Jodeci, Carl Thomas, and a then-unknown Faith Evans.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucky Daye
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Monet
Person
Tiara Thomas
Person
H.e.r.
Person
Blige
Winchester News Gazette

Mary J. Blige, Michael Rainey Jr. talk new season of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Mary J. Blige, Method Man, and Michael Rainey Jr. discuss the new season of the hit Starz show “Power Book II: Ghost.” (Nov. 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/35672eedee054a10a2671b774cb8840c.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mjb#Rap Up#Mary Jane Productions
rapradar.com

Mary J. Blige Ft. Khaled “Amazing”

Fresh off the release of “Good Morning Gorgeous“, Mary J. Blige unleashes her second single, “Amazing” featuring DJ Khaled. On the empowering anthem, the Queen of Hip Hop Soul turns up to the good life, while Khaled adds his motivational adlibs. They the best. Megan. Making extra salary every month...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Music News Saturday—New Updates from Missy Elliott, BTS, Mary J. Blige, Foo Fighters, Valerie June, and More

The world of music is always swirling and bubbling with new information. Here, we wanted to catch you up on some of the latest. 1. There seems to be a new Missy Elliott and Timbaland album in the works. Set to drop… soon? Especially if you believe the charming though cryptic tweets by the Virginia producer and longtime Missy collaborator.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thatgrapejuice.net

New Songs: Mary J. Blige – ‘Amazing’ & ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’

Just days after taking to the ‘Tamron Hall Show’ to alert her legion of fans that her new music would ‘blow their minds’ (as we reported here), Mary J. Blige is looking to make good on that promise with new tunes ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ and ‘Amazing.’. The first two releases...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Is Fabulous in Velvet Jumpsuit & Feathered Turquoise Knee-High Boots on Thanksgiving

Mary J. Blige recently had her status as a fashion icon solidified and this outfit is further proof of why she deserves the title. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) For Thanksgiving, while everyone else was rocking sleek dresses or cozy knit sweaters on their Instagram feeds, the singer was wearing a velvet, bright turquoise jumpsuit with matching feathered knee-high boots. Blige’s jumpsuit. designed by Christian Cowan, featured matching crystals with a sweetheart neckline and was styled up with icy large hoops, multiple layered necklaces and lightly curled blond locks. However, the star of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Talking With Tami

Mary J. Blige Teases New Music That’s On The Way On “Tamron Hall”

Legendary musician and actress, Mary J. Blige appeared on the Monday, November 29 edition of “Tamron Hall,” for a powerful one-on-one conversation about how she learned to fully love and accept herself, her recent divorce and her acclaimed career, which includes nine Grammy awards and making Oscar history in 2018 as the first performer to be nominated for both singing and acting in a film (Netflix’s Mudbound). Blige, who can currently be seen playing matriarch Monet Tejada on the hit Starz series “Power Book II: Ghost,” also teased a new album and upcoming memoir. More inside and video clip…
MUSIC
Minneapolis Star Tribune

On a new song, Mary J. Blige looks in the mirror for self-affirmation

R&B/HIP-HOP Mary J. Blige, "Good Morning Gorgeous" On the title track to her forthcoming album (due around February, when she'll perform at the Super Bowl halftime), Blige once again battles and overcomes self-doubt. "I'm so tired of feeling empty," she sings in a gritty croon over a slow-rolling, vintage-style soul track, abetted by a moody string arrangement. But she's got the solution: looking in the mirror every morning with the self-affirmation, "Good morning, gorgeous." She adds, "I ain't talking about getting no hair and makeup/I'm talking about soon as I wake up." The video makes clear she's waking up in a mansion, toned and bejeweled, a long way from "all the times that I hated myself."
MUSIC
Vibe

Alicia Keys Reveals Tracklist For Upcoming Double Album, ‘KEYS’

We are just days away from the release of Alicia Keys’ most daring studio effort yet—her double album, KEYS. Now, it’s time to unveil the 26 tracks. On social media, Keys shared, “I couldn’t wait to reveal this…. These songs are going to crawl in your ear and get stuck. They are going to creep into your heart and give you what you need! On #KEYS we ain’t holdin’ back for NOTHIN’!! Flip your phone for the #Unlocked side.” On the Originals side, Pusha T and Brandi Carlile are featured on “Plentiful” and “Paper Flowers,” respectively. On the Unlocked side, Swae Lee,...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Get Down To Get Groovy With Shawn Khares’s New Single “Get Down”

Shawn Khares has released a new song called “Get Down.” The song has amassed a considerable internet following since its release. When it was published, it soon went viral. The song’s catchiness, along with Shawn’s excellent music, has resulted in a masterpiece. Shawn is a newcomer...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy