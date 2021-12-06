ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

Community mourns family of four killed in wrong-way crash at Rancho Cordova church

By Gurajpal Sangha, Jonathan Taraya
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27zubN_0dF1uiC500

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Love and support filled a Rancho Cordova church Sunday afternoon as family and friends celebrated the lives of a family taken way too soon.

“They will be forever missed,” said Anthony Gonzalez, the older brother of Brittney Montano, “It’s very emotional in there.”

A few hundred people mourned the loss and shared their favorite stories of the Montano family.

“Everybody loved my sister and Tony and the two kids,” Gonzalez said.

Caltrans continues to study how to prevent wrong-way crashes

Parents Brittney and Tony, and their kids, 9-year-old Marianna,  5-year-old Antonio Jr. and 4-year-old Julian were all headed to Utah for a vacation.

In the early morning, a wrong-way driver, who the California Highway Patrol said was under the influence on Interstate 80 near Eagle Lakes Road, crashed into the family’s car.

“The two kids. They were great soccer players. She scored the most goals this year and he scored at least two goals in every game. They were great at what they did. Brittany landed her dream job at Sutter last year. They spoke on it, it was just beautiful. Tony was such a humble man. I’ve known him since he was like 12,” Gonzalez said.

Young Julian was the only survivor. He is out of the hospital, but the family said he still has a long road ahead.

FOX40 Special: Stories We’re Thankful For 2021

“We got to speak with some trauma nurses. He has gone through a lot. The whole family has gone through a lot, but this guy has gone through so much,” Gonzalez said.

The family said they are thankful to the Sacramento region for their support during this time and it’s not something they will forget.

“We appreciate the GoFundMe. You guys did so much to support us. Julian and his cousins, they will have great college funds and be able to take care of him the best we can,” Gonzalez said.

The wrong-way driver, Michael Scott Kelley, was arrested and is facing murder charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

Unexplained increase in graffiti vandalism costing Davis thousands

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Davis police are investigating after the city said it has seen a considerable increase in graffiti vandalism.  “Definitely seen a very large uptick,” Deputy Chief Paul Doroshov said. “Everywhere. Downtown has been hit, around parks. Just around a lot of public zones, commercial zones.” Doroshov said it has really picked up […]
DAVIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sutter, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Rancho Cordova, CA
State
Utah State
Local
California Crime & Safety
Rancho Cordova, CA
Crime & Safety
FOX40

Victim of deadly I-5 road rage shooting was retired correctional officer

The Latest – Wednesday, Dec. 8 9:15 a.m. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation released the following statement about retired correctional officer Lufino Reyes Mejorado. Retired Correctional Officer Lufino Reyes Mejorado, 60, began his career with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on April 17, 1988, and had worked at California State Prison, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

What charges do the men accused of starting the Caldor Fire face? Here’s what we know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Court documents show the two men suspected of starting the Caldor Fire face several felonies, including recklessly causing a fire that injured someone.  The El Dorado County District Attorney filed charges Thursday against the two men, 66-year-old David Scott Smith and 32-year-old Travis Shane Smith, who are father and son. Following […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Gonzalez
FOX40

DNA match solves case of California waitress killed in 1996

MARTINEZ, Calif. (AP) — A DNA match has helped cold case investigators solve the killing of a San Francisco Bay Area waitress whose body was found in a restaurant’s basement bathroom 25 years ago, authorities said Thursday. A murder charge was filed by prosecutors against prison inmate Danny Lamont Hamilton, alleging he drowned Priscilla Lewis […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Caltrans
FOX40

Lincoln police arrest 16-year-old boy in connection to Instagram threats made against high school

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Tuesday morning, Lincoln police were made aware of images and video posted to an Instagram account indicating a shooting may occur at Twelve Bridges High School. The Lincoln Police Department said a school resource officer and police detectives immediately began investigating.  Police said with the help of the FBI, they obtained […]
LINCOLN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX40

FOX40

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy