Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs' Week 13 victory over Broncos

It was a sweet Sunday night home performance for the Kansas City Chiefs as they defeated the Denver Broncos in Week 13. The Chiefs’ defense was the entire story as they continued their trend of dominant play. Harrison Butker proved to be the most consistent weapon on offense as well for Kansas City in the victory.

Here’s a quick look at some of the best reactions from the game posted on Twitter:

Patrick Mahomes scrambles for a touchdown

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Mahomes got the scoring started with a

10-yard touchdown run in the Chiefs’ first possession. This was Mahomes’ second rushing touchdown of the season giving him eight career rushing scores. Fans chimed in immediately on Twitter following the exciting touchdown.

Harrison Butker doinks in a 56-yard field goal

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Butker’s 56-yard field goal in the first quarter that bounced off the goal post was his

fifth field goal of 50-plus yards this season, the most in a single season in franchise history. He now has eighteen career 50-plus yard field goals, the second-most in franchise history. Here is how Twitter reacted to the accomplishment.

Byron Pringle recovers fumble after Chiefs punt

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Pringle was at the right place at the right time during the Chiefs’ punt coverage as he recovered a fortuitous Broncos fumble. Denver blocked Pringle into their own return specialist, and the Chiefs quickly took advantage. Fans of both teams had thoughts on the shocking turnover.

Juan Thornhill's interception and Anthony Hitchens' violent block

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Thornhill gets his first interception in over a year as he read Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater the entire way. Along with the fantastic takeaway, Hitchens delivered a crushing block that earned him a penalty during Thornhill’s return. Twitter took notice of both moments and had plenty to say.

Daniel Sorensen with a big pick six in the fourth quarter

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Sorensen made the game-clinching pick-six in the fourth quarter against Bridgewater, ending a promising Broncos drive. The embattled defensive back needed a big play after a first of the season to forget. Chiefs fans on Twitter were overjoyed to see positive plays from the veteran finally.