ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs' Week 13 victory over Broncos

By Ed Easton Jr.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WlFqn_0dF1uHYa00

It was a sweet Sunday night home performance for the Kansas City Chiefs as they defeated the Denver Broncos in Week 13. The Chiefs’ defense was the entire story as they continued their trend of dominant play. Harrison Butker proved to be the most consistent weapon on offense as well for Kansas City in the victory.

Here’s a quick look at some of the best reactions from the game posted on Twitter:

Patrick Mahomes scrambles for a touchdown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A7LjT_0dF1uHYa00
 Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Mahomes got the scoring started with a

10-yard touchdown run in the Chiefs’ first possession. This was Mahomes’ second rushing touchdown of the season giving him eight career rushing scores. Fans chimed in immediately on Twitter following the exciting touchdown.

Harrison Butker doinks in a 56-yard field goal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FGBAL_0dF1uHYa00
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Butker’s 56-yard field goal in the first quarter that bounced off the goal post was his

fifth field goal of 50-plus yards this season, the most in a single season in franchise history. He now has eighteen career 50-plus yard field goals, the second-most in franchise history. Here is how Twitter reacted to the accomplishment.

Byron Pringle recovers fumble after Chiefs punt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Igvc_0dF1uHYa00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Pringle was at the right place at the right time during the Chiefs’ punt coverage as he recovered a fortuitous Broncos fumble. Denver blocked Pringle into their own return specialist, and the Chiefs quickly took advantage. Fans of both teams had thoughts on the shocking turnover.

Juan Thornhill's interception and Anthony Hitchens' violent block

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wyuw0_0dF1uHYa00
AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Thornhill gets his first interception in over a year as he read Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater the entire way. Along with the fantastic takeaway, Hitchens delivered a crushing block that earned him a penalty during Thornhill’s return. Twitter took notice of both moments and had plenty to say.

Daniel Sorensen with a big pick six in the fourth quarter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BkiNv_0dF1uHYa00
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Sorensen made the game-clinching pick-six in the fourth quarter against Bridgewater, ending a promising Broncos drive. The embattled defensive back needed a big play after a first of the season to forget. Chiefs fans on Twitter were overjoyed to see positive plays from the veteran finally.

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Brittany Matthews fires back at ESPN analyst over ‘broken’ Patrick Mahomes criticism

Brittany Matthews has a message for Chiefs critics: “Never doubt” Patrick Mahomes. Following the Chiefs’ 41-14 statement win over the Raiders on Sunday night, Mahomes’ fiancée took to Twitter to call out those who have been critical of Kansas City this season, the offense, specifically. “Saying Patrick is broken is...
NFL
Denver Post

Broncos game balls, notable Week 12 quotes following win over Chargers and looking ahead to Week 13 versus Chiefs

Game balls, quotable and a look ahead following the Broncos’ Week 12 win over the Chargers, 28-13, to improve to 6-5. Surtain’s best performance of his young NFL career again showed why GM George Paton and the Broncos were so amped that the cornerback fell to them at No. 9 in April’s draft. Surtain intercepted passes thrown by Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert twice, first on an underthrown ball in the end zone and then off a deflection that resulted in a 70-yard return for a TD.
NFL
Axios Denver

Broncos keep hope alive with victory over Chargers

The Denver Broncos led most of the game and easily defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 28–13 on Sunday to remain in contention for the division title race.The big picture: The AFC West is a mess with the Kansas City Chiefs atop at 7–4.The other three teams — Denver included — stand at 6–5.What to know: The defense led the Broncos to victory, smothering Chargers quarterback Pat Surtain and forcing two interceptions.Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater exited the game with an injury in the first quarter, putting Drew Lock into the game. Bridgewater returned in the second half.What's next: The Broncos hit the road to face the rival Chiefs next Sunday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Sorensen
Person
Steve Wyche
Person
Alex Smith
Person
Anthony Hitchens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Teddy Bridgewater#American Football#Chiefs Week#The Kansas City Chiefs#Twitter#Td#Chiefskingdom#Wyche89
Yardbarker

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Chiefs | Week 13 | Predictions & Picks

The Denver Broncos haven't defeated the Kansas City Chiefs since Week 2 of the 2015 season. That game took place at Arrowhead Stadium. Been some dark days since then whenever the Broncos have drawn the Chiefs on the schedule. Sunday night marks the next meeting between these two AFC West mavens and wouldn't you know? It's at Arrowhead.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 13

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos have released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams had players return to practice and new players listed as non-participants. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. CB Rashad Fenton Knee DNP.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Ringer

Tua Tagovailoa Is the Best RPO Passer in the League—and That’s All

Do you know which quarterback leads the league in completion percentage since Week 6? It’s Tua Tagovailoa. Now, that doesn’t really matter too much. Completion percentage is a relatively meaningless statistic, and it’s far more informative to use completion percentage over expectation, a more dynamic stat that accounts for a variety of factors—target depth, tight windows—to help filter out which quarterbacks are boosting their numbers with easy completions. And the league leader in completion percentage over expectation for the past six weeks is …
NFL
chiefscrowd.com

Sunday Night Football: Chiefs stay atop AFC West with 22-9 victory over Broncos

Not every victory will be pretty. But the Chiefs still did what they needed to do for a significant division win over the Broncos on Sunday Night Football. Kansas City defeated Denver 22-9 behind a solid defensive performance. The Chiefs intercepted Teddy Bridgewater twice, with the quarterback finishing 22-of-40 for 257 yards and a touchdown. [more]
NFL
thelines.com

Week 13 NFL Best Bets: Broncos At Chiefs Value Lies With Total

Throughout the season, there’s been plenty of value in the market with underdogs. They’ve gone 101-77-1 against the spread overall (56.7%). So where should we look for our NFL Week 13 best bets?. Admittedly, there isn’t much worth betting on this week. But let’s focus on the Sunday Night Football...
NFL
New York Post

Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews enjoy bye week date night

Patrick Mahomes kicked off his bye week with a night out with his future wife. Days after defeating the Cowboys, 19-9, the Chiefs quarterback and fiancée Brittany Matthews stepped out Tuesday for a dinner together. “Date night @patrickmahomes,” Matthews captioned the post on her Instagram Story. In a separate photo,...
NFL
People

Patrick Mahomes Wants Baby Sterling to Play Golf, Says She'll 'Probably Be Better Than Me by 15'

Patrick Mahomes hopes his little girl follows in his dad's athletic footsteps. The NFL star appeared on Monday's episode of The Drive on 610 Sports Radio, where he revealed which sport he hopes his 9-month-old daughter will play in the future. Mahomes shares the infant with fiancée Brittany Matthews, who co-owns the professional women's soccer team Kansas City Current.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Broncos

With a Kansas City Chiefs Week 13 matchup against the Denver Broncos on the slate, fans of every team in the AFC West division will be tuning in to see the outcome of this one. Chiefs-Broncos will have big implications on what has been one of the most tight-knit divisions in all of football, and we have some predictions as to how this one might play out.
NFL
Yardbarker

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 22-9 Win Over the Broncos

In another weird game, the Kansas City Chiefs found a way to emerge victoriously. With the Los Angeles Chargers winning earlier on Sunday and getting to 7-5 on the season, the Chiefs needed a win on Sunday Night Football in order to keep sole possession of first place in the AFC West. They managed to do so, rising to 8-4 and defeating the now 6-6 Denver Broncos by a final score of 22-9.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy