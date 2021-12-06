ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instant analysis of Chiefs' Week 13 win over Broncos

By Charles Goldman
 4 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs handed the Denver Broncos a loss on “Sunday Night Football.” It marked the fifth consecutive win by Kansas City this season, and the 12th consecutive loss for Denver in the series, dating back to the 2015 NFL season. This win also broke the franchise record for the longest winning streak against a single opponent.

The Chiefs are now 33-6 against AFC West opponents dating back to 2015, and with three more games against AFC West opponents this season they’ll look to continue adding to the record of success.

Final score: Chiefs 22, Broncos 9

This game was a defensive masterclass by the Chiefs and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. On a night where the offense didn’t play its finest ball, Kansas City showed up defensively and continued to build on their recent run of success. This marked their fifth consecutive game holding an opponent to fewer than 18 points, and they made things especially difficult for Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos offense on Sunday. There were sacks, turnovers and even though there was a 20-play offensive drive, it ended in no points for Denver and a satisfied defense heading to the sideline.

Weekly awards

  • Chiefs Wire Game Ball: Daniel Sorensen
  • Harrison Butker Rookie of the Game: Creed Humphrey
  • Casey Wiegmann Veteran of the Game: Juan Thornhill
  • Jamaal Charles Offensive Player of the Game: Darrel Williams
  • Bobby Bell Defensive Player of the Game: Willie Gay Jr.
  • Morten Andersen Special Teams Player of the Game: Harrison Butker
  • Otis Taylor Play of the Game: Daniel Sorensen’s 75-yard pick-six.
  • Wesley Roesch Stat of the Game: 3 turnovers by Denver (2 interceptions and one fumble)

Quick-hitting observations and analysis

  • Willie Gay’s athleticism flashes every week and he has jumped a few routes recently. They haven’t resulted in interceptions but they’ve been close. It feels like more ball production will come in due time.
  • I loved seeing Mahomes show some confidence in WR Byron Pringle to go right back to him after a drop. The trust to go back to him on a key down and distance is important and something that can pay off down the line.
  • It was a little confounding that the Chiefs simply tried to run out the half instead of putting together a scoring drive with over a minute remaining in the second quarter. I think that might have something to do with the prevalence of turnovers in some of the losses by Kansas City this year. Andy Reid might have felt, “Why take the risk?”
  • Drops (and drops turned into interceptions) have hurt the Chiefs this season, but they really hurt the team in this one. There were at least five key drops by receivers that stalled out offensive drives for Kansas City.
  • Darrel Williams (self-proclaimed receiving back) was the Chiefs’ leader in receiving yards into the third quarter. It took just three receptions and he managed 60 yards. He also earned a contract incentive for his yards from scrimmage on the season.
  • Speaking of running backs, Patrick Mahomes was a perfect 8-for-8 when throwing to his running backs during this game. He was less than perfect when throwing to everyone else, which needs to be fixed. Drops were a problem, but credit to the Denver secondary for holding receivers and tight ends to such little production.
  • The blitz game for the Chiefs was insane on Sunday. When KC sent a defensive back on the blitz, Teddy Bridgewater threw two interceptions. Keep in mind, Bridgewater has been one of the best QBs in the NFL against the blitz this season. Credit to Steve Spagnuolo for finding something that he could exploit.
  • Special teams coverage units have been phenomenal for the Chiefs lately. This week they had a game-changing play when Byron Pringle was blocked into the Broncos return man and had the wherewithal to jump on the ball. In games where you need to win ugly, those types of plays can be the difference.
  • This game couldn’t end any other way than Ben Niemann tipping the ball to Daniel Sorensen for a clutch pick-six. The two most maligned and disrespected players on the Chiefs’ defense combine for a play that would ice the game. Sorensen followed it up by getting the stop on a two-point conversion attempt by the Broncos. He definitely has his swagger back.
The Chiefs will play in their second consecutive home game against an AFC West foe. This will be their second and likely final time playing the Las Vegas Raiders this season. After their first meeting, it’s hard to imagine this game goes any other way than a victory for Kansas City.

