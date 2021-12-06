Church delivers Thanksgiving dinners

The Hope Center for Kids Hosts Annual Thanksgiving Dinner, Prepares for Christmas. On November 18, The Hope Center for Kids (www.hopecenterforkids.org) hosted its Thanksgiving Dinner for the families of North Omaha. This annual event welcomes members of the entire community to gather in thanks and to celebrate another year of blessings. Starting early in the week, volunteers prepped the meal, decorated, and welcomed guests that evening. They are beyond grateful for the groups of volunteers from the following: Bridge Church, The Water’s Edge Church, BNI Heartland Multiply Your Profits Chapter, Creighton University, The Hope Center Guild, Aureus Medical, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, and Integrated Life Choices.
Comments / 0