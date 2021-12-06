Church delivers Thanksgiving dinners

Bigger is better at Tortorice’s in Center City where sandwiches come to life and definitely fill you up. “Take a sandwich to the next level,” said part owner William Sanders. “Basically take a dinner and put it on a sandwich but also every kind of Italian meat that we thought of but the next level, not something that’s simplified and you can go to anywhere to get it, something you had to specifically come here for.”

RESTAURANTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO