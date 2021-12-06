ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church delivers Thanksgiving dinners

By Special to The Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanksgiving dinners were bagged and delivered by Meals on Wheels of County Line Missionary Baptist Church where pastor is the Rev. Dr. Otis Dillard and First Lady is Deanna Dillard. “I love the Lord...

