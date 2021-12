Hiroshi Fujiwara has a thing for teasing his fragment design collaborations with. , and now the lauded designer has revealed his take on the Nike by You Zoom VaporFly NEXT%. From first glance, the sneaker looks like a slightly tweaked iteration of the Zoom VaporFly NEXT%, as the upper appears less structural than the general release pair. Additionally, the Swoosh appears higher up on the collar section than the standard pair, while the front graphic now wraps around the entire shoe in a block color with the same shapes leading towards the sole unit, and also bears the statement “Engineered to the exact specifications of world-class runners. Nike Running.”

