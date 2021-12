Odell Beckham Jr caught his second touchdown for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The play came on a fade route that had Beckham go up and high point a perfectly thrown ball from quarterback Matthew Stafford. During the Rams.com Mic’d up segment, Sean McVay is heard calling it the most patient fade he’d ever seen. Which in a way just means that it was a unique version of the route and that’s exactly how a veteran receiver with elite quickness might deceive and beat his opponent.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO