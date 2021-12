Oil fell after three days of gains as traders weighed mixed signals on how the omicron variant of the virus may impact fuel demand. Futures slipped under $72 a barrel in New York, having climbed more than nine per cent over the prior three sessions. While lab studies by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE show a third dose of their vaccine can neutralize omicron, government restrictions aimed at containing its spread are still casting a shadow over the outlook for consumption.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 18 HOURS AGO