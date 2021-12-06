Solomon Islands leader wins no-confidence vote after riots

The Pacific territory of New Caledonia goes to the polls on Sunday for a third and final referendum on independence from France with campaigning marked by angry demands to call off the vote because of the Covid pandemic. The territory, some 2,000 kilometres (1,250 miles) east of Australia, was allowed three independence referendums under a 1988 deal aimed at easing tensions on the island group. Having rejected a breakaway from their French former colonial masters in 2018 and then again last year, the territory's 185,000 voters will be asked one last time: "Do you want New Caledonia to accede to full sovereignty and become independent?" The vote comes against the backdrop of increasingly strained ties between Paris and its allies in the region.

