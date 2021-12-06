ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Oliver Says ‘Remember Chex Quest?"

By Bethy Squires
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many of us terminally online folks, John Oliver says “Silence, brand.” Unlike some of us, he also says “Go back to coding, brand.” Rather than meme their way...

Vulture

Watch the Trailer for Doctor Who’s Timey-Wimey New Year’s Special

Who doesn’t love a time-loop story? It’s perhaps the most fun format for fiction. You get countless deaths and wacky subplots, and all of it comes stakes free since another reset is due to happen eventually. Jodie Whittaker is beginning her farewell tour of specials with a New Year’s Dalek-heavy romp. “Eve of the Daleks” stars Aisling Bea (Living With Yourself, This Way Up) and Adjani Salmon (Dreaming Whilst Black) as a storage-facility manager and her customer who get wrapped up in the Doctor’s shenanigans. Companions Dan (John Bishop) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) are returning as well. After this round of specials, both Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall are set to leave the show with old maestro Russell T. Davies returning with an unnamed 14th Doctor. “Eve of the Daleks” premieres on BBC1 and BBC America New Year’s Day.
Vulture

Jimmy Fallon Boosts His Christmas Single With Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion

“Y’all know what time it is. It’s time to get those boosters,” Megan Thee Stallion says at the beginning of Jimmy Fallon’s new Christmas single, which she features on with Ariana Grande. The music video for “It Was A… (Masked Christmas)” premiered on December 6 on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, and it’s a piece of pandemic history if we’ve ever seen one. “It’s basically about like how last year was just rough on everybody,” Fallon said while introducing the song on his late night show. “And you know, I just wanted to say, it’s going to get better. It really is going to get better, trust me.” In the video, Fallon and Grande appear in cozy white sweaters in front of a fireplace to sing the instantly catchy chorus, which includes lyrics like, “It was a masked Christmas, we stayed in the house / We covered our nose, and covered our mouth.” But now that booster shots are available, they’re feeling a little more optimistic that they won’t have to celebrate over Zoom for the second time. When Megan shows up for her verse in a nurse outfit (and syringes on her nails to match), she declares that she won’t spend the holiday quarantining on the couch again: “This year hang that mistletoe, Imma kiss everybody that I know.” All three of them dance together in ski gear — and they’re not the only ones dancing. There’s also a person throwing it back while completely covered in masks, because of course there is. Here’s hoping that this video won’t be so timely by next Christmas!
John Oliver
Vulture

That Time Money Heist’s Úrsula Corberó Met Madonna

Bill Murray once said that everybody gets a year and half to be an asshole when they first get famous. After that, they have to figure it out. Well, Úrsula Corberó can officially enter her asshole era if she so chooses, cuz Madonna is a fan. Yes, that Madonna. While doing her late-night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Corberó explained how Madonna approached her during a layover in London. Apparently, Madonna started tying her shoe in Corberó’s lap (!!!), explaining that she was a fan of the Netflix show, and that Tokyo is her favorite character. The woman was too stunned to speak, as the TikTok sound goes. Madonna said “Do you know who I am?” To which Corberó responded, “You’re fucking Madonna.” The two exchanged numbers, and Madonna immediately sent a follow-up text: “Darling, you forgot your passport in your seat. The stewardess has it.”
Vulture

Some Basic Questions About That Big Moment in And Just Like That …

I cannot stress enough how many spoilers this post contains for the events of the first episode of And Just Like That …. The first few minutes of HBO Max’s big, tulle-filled revival of Sex and the City, And Just Like That … try so hard to return to normalcy that Calvin Coolidge himself would be proud. Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte reunite over brunch and speak almost entirely in exposition about getting through the pandemic, how they feel old now, and how Samantha has moved to London after a friendship-ending fight with Carrie (explaining away the not-so-friendly relations between Kim Cattrall and the rest of her co-stars in real life). Look, the show seems to want to say, this is Sex and the City as you remember it! And yes, the rest of the episode does feel a lot like the old TV show, though now with more characters of color and more explicit acknowledgment that, for a sex columnist, Carrie is a prude.
Vulture

PEN15 Recap: I Hate You

What a gut punch of an episode. Last week, Maya seemed so immature, worrying about how expensive of a gift to give a frenemy while her bestie struggled with the infinite. This week, she is the intersectional victim of how America deals with growing up, sexuality, and race. She’s stuck in the most liminal of liminal spaces. Not a girl, not yet a woman; not American, not Japanese. No identity fits her, and all she wants is one place where she can feel safe and at home.
Vulture

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

When we left off, TJ had announced the night of eliminations, where two more people would be eliminated before the start of the final. To my disappointment, these eliminations are not done purge style, where everyone has to compete and the bottom two are automatically sent home. Instead, the competitors have to vote for a nominee, which kind of ruins the suspense of this twist because we already know what the pecking order is among the cast and who everyone’s afraid to go up against. So there’s no way CT or Kaycee are getting sent down. So, of course, we get Emmanuel again when it’s time to vote for the guys and Amanda for the women.
Vulture

Prince William Is Simply Chuffed by AC/DC

How do you do, fellow chums? Prince William didn’t need an Oprah tell-all to declare he’s a massive fan of Australian hard-rock masters AC/DC, an amusing revelation, perhaps destined for a Crown season-six dance montage, that came during a Monday appearance on the podcast Time to Walk. In particular, Wills is a massive fan of the 1990 guitar opus “Thunderstruck,” a song so technically complex that AC/DC guitarist Angus Young has to sit down for an hour to practice whenever he plays it live. “There’s nothing better than, on a Monday morning when you’re a bit bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get yourself back into the grind of the week, listening to AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck,’” William earnestly explained. “I have to say, the first time I put it on — and I’ve heard it a million times now — I was kind of like, Well, this is quite heavy for a Monday morning.” He continued with the most polite elucidation of “Thunderstruck” we’ve ever read:
Variety

Julia Stiles, Marcus Scribner Among ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ Cast (TV News Roundup)

DreamWorks animation announced that Julia Stiles, Marcus Scribner, Aimee Garcia, Ashley Liao, Lauren Tom, Keston John, Justina Machado and D’Arcy Carden have been cast in “Dragons: The Nine Realms,” which premieres on Hulu and Peacock on Dec. 23. They join Jeremy Shada, who stars as Tom Kullersen in the “How to Train Your Dragon” spinoff. The six-episode series is set 1,300 years after the events of the original movies, where dragons have become just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an miles-deep fissure in the Earth’s surface, scientists from all over the world gather at...
Rolling Stone

‘He’s Such an Idiot’: Will Forte on the Glorious Return of ‘MacGruber’

In his 15 years as MacGruber, a hapless special ops agent who only occasionally saves the day, Will Forte has attempted to violently dispatch his enemies with rubber bands, Q-tips and a stalk of celery wedged up his keister. So it’s a bit alarming to see the 51-year-old actor and comedian brandish a jar of smelling salts before he even says hello. A gift, or so he claims. How often do people collapse unconscious around him? “It’s not something I like to do,” Forte jokes. “Every once in a while when you’re forced to do it. Or you’re just cruising through...
Vulture

Annie Live!’s Beard Guy Almost Didn’t Have a Beard

Last week, the most unlikely genre of the last decade — the live TV musical — made a kicky, belt-y return to broadcast with NBC’s Annie Live! Of course it was a breakout night for its young stars, including the wonderful Celina Smith, but the show’s stealth MVP was Jacob Keith Watson, a member of the ensemble with a very distinctive beard who stole every scene he popped up in — which was most of them. The veteran Broadway performer isn’t an A-list name like Taraji P. Henson or Harry Connick Jr.(‘s bald cap), but he felt like the glue of the show, regularly materializing with a new costume, a new hat, or a new bit. One moment, he was a singing hot dog cart pusher; the next, an FDR cabinet member issuing policy based on a “Tomorrow” reprise. Watson, and Twitter’s reaction to him, embodied the spirit of what makes these TV musicals so fun. We spoke to him about Annie Live!, fan theories, and of course, that glorious beard.
Vulture

Nika Lomazzo Urges Caution When Kissing Your Friends on the Mouth

Thanks to COVID-19, comedians are trapped at home like the rest of us, so we decided we would do something a little different from our usual “Follow Friday” column while we’re all isolating. Instead of interviewing up-and-coming comedians we love on Twitter, we’re going live on Instagram every week to check in with some of our favorite people in comedy to get a firsthand look at how they’re handling the pandemic. So welcome to our new version of the column, now titled “Follow (From a Safe Distance) Friday.”
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Ferrell’s Last ‘Elf’ Costume Goes to Auction

Just in time for the holidays, the last of the three costumes Will Ferrell wore in Elf will be available for auction as part of Bonhams’ “TCM Presents… Hollywood Cool” event on Wednesday morning. On the set of the beloved holiday classic, there were three identical versions of the Buddy the Elf Hero costume, two of which have already been auctioned off. Just a few weeks ago, the second Hero costume was sold for a whopping $300,000. This available costume comes from Elf producer Jon Berg, who came into possession of it after filming wrapped on the production. Following his work on...
TVLine

Jon Stewart Joins Live Facts of Life Cast in Mystery Role — Who'll He Play?

And now for your moment of nostalgic zen: Jon Stewart is joining Live In Front of a Studio Audience, TVLine has learned. The Daily Show‘s former host will take part in the Facts of Life half of the upcoming special, which also will reenact an episode of Diff’rent Strokes. But what role will he play? That’s the big question; right now, ABC is only saying that Stewart will appear in a “surprise” role during the broadcast, which is slated for Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 8/7c. The rest of the Peekskill crew will include Jennifer Aniston (Friends) as Blair, Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision) as Jo, Allison...
Vulture

The Bachelorette Recap: Rest in Pizza

I feel like I’ve watched 1,300 hours of Bachelor content, listened to and appeared on several Bachelor podcasts, followed every Reddit thread, and even watched a TikTok or two from the “Controversy Crew” (apparently Anna Redman from Matt’s season thinks the reason we all don’t like her is because of her teeth), and yeah, that was this year. But after an incredibly loooooong 2021 filled with Bachelor Nation drama and consternation, aren’t you just wiped? So, if you’re anything like me, the “Men Tell All” special is a calming, soothing balm where a bunch of men in their best colorful suits try one last time to get their catchphrase to take off.
Variety

Jimmy Fallon and NBC’s ‘That’s My Jam’ Gets French Version With TF1 Group

Jimmy Fallon and NBC’s all-star music competition series “That’s My Jam” is set to get a French adaptation that will be produced by TF1 Productions and Universal Television Alternative Studio. NBCUniversal Formats is handling international licensing on the show, which will mark the first international adaptation of “That’s My Jam.” Production is set to start next year. “That’s My Jam” is inspired by the wildly popular musical segments on NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” such as “Wheel of Musical Impressions,” “Musical Genre Challenge,” and “Slay It Don’t Spray It.” The French version will see celebrity guests team up and face off in musical...
