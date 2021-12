LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Sika (SIKA.S) boss Thomas Hasler should be doubly pleased. His French arch rival Saint-Gobain (SGOB.PA), which tried and failed to buy the $56 billion Swiss group five years ago, is tearing a leaf out of Hasler’s carbon dioxide-reduction playbook with its $2.3 billion acquisition of U.S. chemicals group GCP Applied Technologies (GCP.N). That it’s doing so on less favourable terms can only add to his sense of satisfaction.

