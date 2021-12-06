ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Your photos: The first Sunday of December brings a High Desert sunset to remember

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday evening brought another of those...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
ravallirepublic.com

Your outdoor photos published December 2021

To share your photo with the Outdoors section, send a copy in an email to french@billingsgazette.com and include your name, phone number, when the photo was taken, the photographer’s name, where the photo subject is from and the general area where the photo was taken. Photos will appear on the Thursday Outdoors page and online.
PHOTOGRAPHY
palmspringslife.com

High Desert Holidays

Those heading east on Twentynine Palms Highway might view Out There Bar’s salmon-pink exterior as a beacon of hope — hope that their nettlesome mother-in-law roosting at the house won’t know where to find them, that is. Cozy up to the bar with a frothy pint, chat up the friendly staff, and shoot pool in the back room. fb.com/outtherebar.
LIFESTYLE
eastcountymagazine.org

PHOTO OF THE WEEK: SURREAL DESERT DAWN

December 9, 2021 (Anza Borrego Desert) – The Anza Borrego Foundation and Sicca Rood provided this stunning image taken December 7 in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. No, that’s not the mother ship touching down for a landing. The ABF posted the image on Facebook, with this note: “And who ever said the desert was boring? Gorgeous lenticular cloud captured by Sicco Rood yesterday morning! at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park."
PHOTOGRAPHY
deltanewsweb.com

Photo of the day December 1

Bout’ 20 below here at the ole’ homestead this particular morning, man that really frost’s my antlers!. Currently you have JavaScript disabled. In order to post comments, please make sure JavaScript and Cookies are enabled, and reload the page. Click here for instructions on how to enable JavaScript in your browser.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Desert#Sunset#First Sunday
historylink.org

First annual Christmas Ship brings Santa Claus and holiday cheer to the San Juan Islands on December 23, 1951.

On December 23, 1951, children in the San Juan Islands, who have little opportunity to meet Santa and give him their gift lists or even to see Christmas lights, are visited by a Christmas Ship from Bellingham, bearing a huge, festive, colorfully lighted tree and bringing Santa himself with gifts of candy. That visit inaugurates an annual island tradition: Through subsequent years Christmas Ship sponsors and participants will change, but the anticipation and delight of islanders and the dedication of those bringing holiday joy to remote communities never diminishes. Each year, through often extremely stormy weather and rough seas, the ships and enthusiastic crews persevere and are warmly welcomed at every stop. One American ship on a one-day excursion will become some years two ships -- Canadian (Santa Ship) and American (Christmas Ship) -- each on two-day, cross-border trips as the number of visits expands to more islands in the San Juans and in Canada's Gulf Islands. Later a single vessel will once again make the long journey, and throughout the islands the coming of the Christmas Ship will mark the real beginning of yuletide celebrations for many hundreds of appreciative families.
SOCIETY
Fox News

The Big Sunday Show - Sunday, December 5

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VIDEOS
mocomotive.com

A Holiday to Remember to bring family treasured memories

The countdown is on for the East Montgomery County Improvement District’s annual A Holiday to Remember. This fourth year will extend the event by an additional weekend for a full 20 days of ice skating, snow sliding, bumper cars, train rides and more. Plus, the holiday market returns for the first two weekends and Santa will be on hand through Christmas Eve. The event remains entirely indoors at the Valley Ranch Town Center at 22296 Market Place Dr. between Hobby Lobby and Cinemark.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Desert
Whiskey Riff

Wildlife Photographer Captures Wild Shot Of Bull Elk Killing A Cow In Great Smoky Mountains

Talk about a wild moment caught on camera. Wildlife photographer Joe Subolefsky recently captured an insane shot of a rutting bull elk goring a cow elk in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, in the Cataloochee Valley of North Carolina. According to his account in OutdoorLife, Subolefsky had been taking a few pictures early on a foggy morning this past October, when he witnessed one of the craziest scenes he’s ever seen in the field. In the midst of the rut, […] The post Wildlife Photographer Captures Wild Shot Of Bull Elk Killing A Cow In Great Smoky Mountains first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
CBS Denver

‘Hello Winter’: Telluride Celebrates The Arrival Of Some Fresh Snow

TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – The winter storm that brought snow to Colorado’s high country earlier this week left residents in several mountain communities excited. In what has been a very dry late 2021, places like Telluride cheered the arrival of a fresh blanket of snow. “Hello Winter, so nice to see you again!” wrote the folks at Visit Telluride on their Facebook page on Tuesday. That celebration should get a little bigger in the upcoming days. Meteorologist Ashton Altieri projects that the San Juan Mountains and other mountain areas west of Vail could get between 12 and 36 inches of snow. (credit: CBS) Telluride Ski Resort opened last Friday. They posted a tweet that said in part “We’re under a winter storm watch through Friday!” There were some great turns to be had yesterday! @findopensnow is calling for 20” plus in the next five days and we’re under a winter storm watch through Friday! ❄️❄️#tellurideskiresort #discovertelluride Skier: @bennisolomon Photo: @rafaelo_infante pic.twitter.com/GTasZwX3qx — Telluride Ski Resort (@Telluride) December 8, 2021
TELLURIDE, CO
Thrillist

Canyonlands National Park Is a Winter Wonderland in the High Desert

If you took the Grand Canyon, removed all the crowds, added more snow, and sprinkled in some skyscraping spires, you’d have a recipe for Canyonlands National Park. Located near the charming desert town of Moab in southeastern Utah—reaffirming the in-your-face beauty of this sleeper hit state—Canyonlands actually has a lot in common with that other canyon park. For instance, both colossal chasms were carved by the Colorado River, both are high desert meccas of red-hued earth, and both boast endless vistas of a landscape that looks all too otherworldly to exist on this planet.
TRAVEL
KTVZ

Your special photos of November’s scenic High Desert sunsets and sunrises

November hasn't brought Central Oregonians the snow many winter sports-lovers have been waiting for, but it sure brought us some special sunrise and sunset scenes to enjoy and capture on camera. Thanks for sharing with us -- please do the same from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM or email share@ktvz.com. Be sure to include a bit of info on what we're seeing where!
PHOTOGRAPHY
Independent Record

Your outdoor photos published December 2021

To share your photo with the Outdoors section, send a copy in an email to french@billingsgazette.com and include your name, phone number, when the photo was taken, the photographer’s name, where the photo subject is from and the general area where the photo was taken. Photos will appear on the Thursday Outdoors page and online.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Missoulian

Your outdoor photos published December 2021

To share your photo with the Outdoors section, send a copy in an email to french@billingsgazette.com and include your name, phone number, when the photo was taken, the photographer’s name, where the photo subject is from and the general area where the photo was taken. Photos will appear on the Thursday Outdoors page and online.
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy