Kansas City Chiefs' fifth straight win preserves lead in jumbled AFC West race

By Jeffri Chadiha
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. -- To understand how weird the AFC West has become this year, all you have to know is this: The Kansas City Chiefs have embraced winning ugly. Yep -- the same team that has built its name off serious firepower and weekly fireworks is suddenly grinding its way...

www.nfl.com

chargers

10 Insights: Chargers Seeking Sixth Straight Win in AFC West

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos:. 1) Brandon Staley is set to face his mentor and former boss, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio this Sunday. Staley spent two seasons with Fangio in Chicago as the outside linebackers coach before holding the same title under Fangio in his lone season in Denver in 2019. In addition, defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill makes his return to Denver, having spent two seasons as defensive backs coach from 2019-20. 2) Sunday also marks the return of cornerback Chris Harris Jr. He was on injured reserve during the team's Week 8 trip to Denver last season. In nine seasons with the Broncos, Harris Jr. was a four-time Pro Bowler, a First-Team All-Pro in 2016, and a Super Bowl Champion.
Arrowhead Pride

Most Chiefs fans think the team will win the AFC West

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. With it being Kansas City's Week 12 bye week, we asked Chiefs fans about the upcoming postseason. Confidence rating. The Chiefs fan base is...
fourstateshomepage.com

Which teams to root for during Chiefs’ bye week to boost Kansas City in AFC standings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a 7-4 record while at no. 1 in the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs are in prime position to host a playoff game as they go into their bye week. But in a wide-open AFC, a series of wins and losses around them could move the Chiefs up or down in conference standings while they sit at home full from Thanksgiving leftovers.
KOLR10 News

Kansas City Chiefs hold on to division lead through bye week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After four straight wins, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to get some extra rest with their bye week in week 12. The 7-4 Chiefs jumped to first place in the AFC West with a 19-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in week 11 and entered the bye week a game […]
ESPN

Chiefs aim for 12th straight vs Broncos in AFC West showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- — The Chiefs have won 11 straight games against the Denver Broncos, their onetime AFC West nemesis. And Kansas City coach Andy Reid's teams have won 19 of the 22 times they have played following a week off. Heck, the Broncos might as well not show...
Santa Maria Times

Broncos hope to keep AFC West jumbled against Chiefs

The Broncos don't beat the Chiefs. Andy Reid almost never loses coming off a bye. The NFL flexed Denver at Kansas City with those facts staring directly at the league?. Sunday night's game, which replaces San Francisco at Seattle, is for the AFC West lead, which makes it significant enough. Plus, anytime the NFL and NBC can get Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs in prime time is an opportunity they tend to seize.
KXRM

Chiefs keep AFC West lead with 22-9 victory over Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The resurgent Kansas City defense shut down Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos, Daniel Sorenson returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown, and the Chiefs beat Denver 22-9 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win. Patrick Mahomes had 184 yards passing with a touchdown run and an interception for […]
News-Democrat

SportsBeat KC: Breaking down the Kansas City Chiefs’ fifth victory in a row

Week 13 is in the books for the Chiefs and the latest episode of the SportsBeat KC podcast is live. We discussed what happened in the Chiefs’ prime-time victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday night. KC Star columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger, beat writer Sam McDowell and host...
iheart.com

Kansas City Chiefs Take Advantage of Broncos Miscues to win 22-9

The Broncos had chances early in the Chiefs game to snap their 11 game losing streak but too many mistakes in the 2nd half sunk Denver's chances as they fell to Kansas City 22-9. Recap of the game is below:. The Broncos won the coin toss and elected to receive...
thednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Will Vic Fangio and the Denver Broncos finally be able to beat the Kansas City Chiefs and take over first place in the AFC West?

The guys give their final predictions for the Broncos-Chiefs game, pick the rest of the AFC West games, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
Kansas City Star

Two Kansas City Chiefs players are leading at their position in Pro Bowl voting

There seems to be little doubt about which tight end is the NFL’s best in the minds of football fans. That can be seen in Pro Bowl voting, which shows the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce is leading all tight ends with 121,807 votes. That is the second-most votes for any player regardless of position behind Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (126,381).
Yardbarker

The Kansas City Chiefs are becoming the best team in the AFC

After an utterly embarrassing start to the season for the Kansas City Chiefs, they are back. The Chiefs are chasing the #1 seed in the AFC. The Chiefs currently have an 11% chance to win the AFC according to ESPN FPI, which may seem low at first glance. The Buffalo Bills have the highest percentage, with 26%, even though they have been trending down. Kansas City is in an excellent position right now.
profootballnetwork.com

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Matchups, prediction in prime-time AFC West showdown

The Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs divisional matchup on Sunday is one of the more confusing games on the Week 13 slate. Denver has rattled off three wins in their last four, beating three current playoff teams along the way. The Chiefs have improved drastically on defense, and they still have Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce on offense.
NFL

2021 NFL season, Week 13: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Grant Gordon's takeaways:. Kansas City out Ds Denver: The Broncos' calling card has been and is...
