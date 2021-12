If the Raiders are going to beat the Chiefs on Sunday, conventional thinking would indicate that they will need tight end Darren Waller on the field. There was optimism in the news at the beginning of the week that Waller would play, but we warned that his trajectory at the end of last week was not an encouraging sign for this week. Now according to Sports Illustrated’s Hondo Carpenter, who appeared on Raider Nation Radio 920 AM’s Morning Tailgate With Clay Baker, Waller is still very much at risk of missing Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO