Aberystwyth: Octopus database plan to stop overfishing

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new global database of octopus genes is being developed in an effort to protect them from overfishing. It is claimed species are misidentified and inaccurately recorded when caught. The development of the database is being led by scientists at Aberystwyth University, with funding from the US government. The...

www.bbc.com

