Waterfall Security Solutions and NanoLock Security to deliver OT security

By Help Net Security
helpnetsecurity.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaterfall Security Solutions and NanoLock Security announced a partnership to deliver advanced OT security for energy utilities and industrial internet of things (IIoT) deployments worldwide. This partnership unites NanoLock’s zero-trust¸ device-level protection and management of IIoT and OT devices with Waterfall’s industry-leading Unidirectional Security Gateways to safely deploy and...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

