Waterfall Security Solutions and NanoLock Security to deliver OT security

Today’s technology requires today’s identity and access management (IAM). In the past, operational technology (OT) systems were physically and logically separated from a company’s enterprise corporate business environment and the external world. That served as a control to protect them from common cyberattacks. Starting in the 1970s, serial-based analog processes controlled, managed and monitored these OT systems and their infrastructure through serial-based analog processes. These ran using proprietary protocols, software and products. Robust physical security controls managed worker access to these environments and limited the exposure to outside threats.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 23 HOURS AGO