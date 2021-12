No chain is stronger than its weakest link, and this rule carries into software. The continually connected and updated nature of modern software has dramatically expanded its supply chain and, with it, potential security risks. The Sunburst hack is a glaring example of what that risk entails and how even the most sophisticated organizations are vulnerable when a software provider is attacked. One weak link in the software supply chain, and even the Pentagon can be hacked.

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO