ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Quantum computing market to reach $8.6 billion in 2027

By Help Net Security
helpnetsecurity.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDC published its forecast for the worldwide quantum computing market, projecting customer spend for quantum computing to grow from $412 million in 2020 to $8.6 billion in 2027. This represents a 6-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.9% over the 2021-2027 forecast period. The forecast includes core quantum...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Hardware

U.S. Blacklists Chinese Quantum Computing Groups

The U.S. Department of Commerce has placed several quantum computing entities from China into its Entity List preventing them from access to quantum technologies developed in the U.S. Quantum computing technologies could be used to modernize capabilities of the People's Liberation Army as well as facilitate the decryption of U.S. encryption technologies. In addition, the DoC blacklisted 19 entitles from Pakistan, Japan, Singapore, and Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
Phys.org

Shrinking qubits for quantum computing with atom-thin materials

For quantum computers to surpass their classical counterparts in speed and capacity, their qubits—which are superconducting circuits that can exist in an infinite combination of binary states—need to be on the same wavelength. Achieving this, however, has come at the cost of size. Whereas the transistors used in classical computers have been shrunk down to nanometer scales, superconducting qubits these days are still measured in millimeters—one millimeter is one million nanometers.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

QunaSys Accelerates Quantum Computing Tests for Chemistry Calculations

QunaSys, Inc. (“QunaSys”), the world’s leading developer of innovative algorithms in chemistry, announced the launch of the Cloud version of its Quantum Computation Platform “Qamuy” in an event for 60+ participants from QPARC chemistry industry consortium for practical research applications supported by Amazon Web Services Japan (“AWS”). Developers performed chemical...
SOFTWARE
mitechnews.com

Honeywell Quantum Solutions, Cambridge Quantum Merge Creating Quantum Computing Heavyweight

MINNEAPOLIS – Honeywell Quantum Solutions and Cambridge Quantum, two big companies in the nascent but potentially revolutionary quantum computing technology, completed merger plans to become a new company called Quantinuum on Tuesday. The new 400-employee company is a bigger competitor to tech giants like Google, IBM, Intel and Microsoft that also hope to cash in on quantum computing.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Technology#Market Research#Idc#Cagr
IFLScience

Time Crystal Created In Prototype Quantum Computer

Quantum computers are set to revolutionize the way informatic works by being way faster than our current devices. We do not yet have a quantum computer but many prototypes are getting closer and can do pretty cool stuff. Including creating new phases of matter, such as a time crystal, as reported in new research published in Nature.
COMPUTERS
stanford.edu

Stanford engineers propose a simpler design for quantum computers

A relatively simple quantum computer design that uses a single atom to manipulate photons could be constructed with currently available components. Today’s quantum computers are complicated to build, difficult to scale up, and require temperatures colder than interstellar space to operate. These challenges have led researchers to explore the possibility of building quantum computers that work using photons — particles of light. Photons can easily carry information from one place to another, and photonic quantum computers can operate at room temperature, so this approach is promising. However, although people have successfully created individual quantum “logic gates” for photons, it’s challenging to construct large numbers of gates and connect them in a reliable fashion to perform complex calculations.
STANFORD, CA
theiet.org

Simple quantum computer uses commercially available components

Researchers from Stanford University have proposed a simple design for a photonic quantum computer that uses readily available components. The system uses a laser to manipulate a single atom, which in turn modifies the state of the photons. Quantum computers are complex to build, difficult to scale up and harder...
COMPUTERS
Aviation Week

Airbus, Honeywell Make Quantum Computing Investments

Aerospace and defense companies are stepping up quantum computing investments, with two top-tier providers announcing separate investments Nov. 30. Airbus Ventures said it was part of a $25 million Series B round of venture capital for Q-CTRL, an Australian startup whose cloud-based software suite... Subscription Required. Airbus, Honeywell Make Quantum...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Axios

Major quantum computing software and hardware companies are merging

Two major quantum computing companies — one in hardware and one in software — are merging to create a new firm called Quantinuum. Why it matters: The merger is a sign of the growing maturity of the quantum computing industry, as it begins to shift from the lab to actually solving difficult to compute problems in the real world.
BUSINESS
harkeraquila.com

Harker alumnus delivers introduction to quantum computing

The Math Club and Programming Club hosted Harker alumnus and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor Anand Natarajan (‘09) for a speaker event on quantum computing after school on Wednesday in the Nichols Auditorium. Presenting over Zoom, Natarajan began the event by covering the terms that he would use throughout...
EDUCATION
Computer Weekly

Swedish researchers are patiently developing a useful quantum computer

In the past two decades, interest in building quantum computers has grown exponentially. Major investments are being made by most industrialised nations, and several times a year, new announcements claim record-breaking milestones. For example, Google announced a breakthrough in 2019, claiming that its quantum computer was the first in the...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Waterfall Security Solutions and NanoLock Security to deliver OT security

Waterfall Security Solutions and NanoLock Security announced a partnership to deliver advanced OT security for energy utilities and industrial internet of things (IIoT) deployments worldwide. This partnership unites NanoLock’s zero-trust¸ device-level protection and management of IIoT and OT devices with Waterfall’s industry-leading Unidirectional Security Gateways to safely deploy and manage...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Healthcare cybersecurity market size to reach $35.5 billion by 2027

The healthcare cybersecurity market size is anticipated to record a valuation of $35.5 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights. Increasing adoption for cloud services in developed as well as developing countries will boost the demand for healthcare cybersecurity. Increasing healthcare cybersecurity and regulatory...
MARKETS
helpnetsecurity.com

SES GS Hydra provides end-to-end situational awareness for government and military users

SES Government Solutions (SES GS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, announced its new Common Operational Picture (COP) platform, Hydra, built exclusively to serve the U.S. Government and military. Managed and operated in-house, Hydra is a modular web-based monitoring and control system that provides end-to-end situational awareness in a single unified...
MILITARY
helpnetsecurity.com

Ayla Networks raises $20M to accelerate momentum in IoT markets

Ayla Networks announced that it has raised a new round of financing led by Los Angeles-based software growth equity firm Arrowroot Capital with participation from existing investors including Trinity Power Limited, Voyager Capital and SJF Ventures. With this investment, Ayla will look to further its strategic positioning in key IoT...
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Oxeye CNAST platform delivers contextualized risk assessment for cloud native applications

Oxeye announced the company’s Cloud Native Application Security Testing Platform (CNAST). The new platform identifies code vulnerabilities, open-source vulnerabilities, and secrets to highlight the most critical issues in the software development lifecycle, delivering clear guidance for accurate remediation. According to Gartner’s 2021 Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing, “Modern application...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

LogDNA raises $50M to bring observability pipeline solution to market

LogDNA announced that cybersecurity investment and advisory firm NightDragon will lead a Series D funding round of $50 million with participation from existing investors Emergence and Initialized Capital. This milestone accelerates LogDNA’s vision of enabling enterprises to maximize the value of observability data in motion. The investment comes amidst substantial...
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

The threats of modern application architecture are closer than they appear

Modern applications and software have evolved as the transition to the cloud was accelerated by widespread digital transformation, as enterprises of all sizes made heavy investments in their technology stacks. This opened the floodgates for a new era of technology, with developers creating software for business use at a much higher level than previously.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Aryaka introduces SD-WAN and SASE offerings to accelerate cloud adoption for enterprises

Aryaka announced “all-in-one” SD-WAN and secure access service edge (SASE) offerings for multiple enterprise segments to accelerate cloud adoption and increase business agility. Businesses the world over are dealing with a rapid pace of change and unpredictability that have been further exacerbated by the pandemic. Enterprise leaders are moving to...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy