NHL

Monday Night Pix - 3 Plays!(Goalie info and plays updated)

hockeybuzz.com
 4 days ago

YTD 124-86-2 +51.21 Units(season high) What a bizarre night with my Flyers pick last night as I could've never imagined that a team so rested at home would come out so flat! The Flyers were against a TB team that had played 2 of the last 3 nights while Philly hadn't...

hockeybuzz.com

hockeybuzz.com

Sunday Pix - 4 Plays!! Goalie info updated/first 2 games winners!!!

Well, last night was one of those nights where I had a hunch on a few games and I should've listened to my theories and played them. Chris Dreiger played lights out against his former and got Seattle the win as they caught Florida off the Caps game. I had this weird feeling about the Flames off a break and the Jets desperate for a win, low and behold the Jets pulled it out, and went I played the Flames. I thought about it too much, won't do that again, I hope! I never saw the Habs pulling out a win but Pitt had a letdown after wanting to beat NYI and then the Pens started their backup goaltender It all set up well and I ignored the info. So as they say, you gotta learn from your mistakes and use it next time in your favour. We have a small 6 game card today with a couple of afternoon games. My analysis is below and I will post goalie info when I am able to throughout the day.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Friday Pix - 9 total plays!! Goalie info up!! Tons of info!!

YTD 94-68-2 +23.30 Units(season high) Good to be back after having today off with no NHL games. We had another profitable night on Wednesday, but still miffed that Winnipeg failed us on the road in CLB. We have 13 games on Friday, with 5-afternoon games, so make sure you get your plays in on time! Game notes below for another big card. I will post my afternoon plays now and be back later with my evening plays. I will update goalie info throughout the day too!
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Podcast Sunday – The Leafs Convo and Off The Post Radio

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. Russ Cohen · Off The Post With Bill Meltzer Talking Flyers, Leafs, Shesterkin and More. *******If you are interested in sponsorship or advertising your business in the Greater Toronto / Southern Ontario area on this column, please send a message for more information by clicking on the “Contact” button at the top of the page.*******
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Flyers Gameday: 12/5/21 vs. TB

Alain Vigneault's Philadelphia Flyers (8-9-4) will host Jon Cooper's two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning (14-5-4) on Sunday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 6:00 p.m. ET (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the third and final meeting of the regular season series between the...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Jake, from Woodbury

Jake Guentzel is one of the more talented goal scoring wingers in the league and he’s on a heater. He scored another three goals last night earning his fourth career hat trick against the Vancouver Canucks. The career 16.0% shooter has ten goals in his last 11 games. He is on a 12-game point streak, which is longest this year by an NHL player. He has 16 points during the streak. In his last 16 games he has 12 goals and 20 points.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Ottawa wins 2 games in a row for the first time this season!

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a Twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. The Ottawa Senators won 2 games in a row for the first time this season and are undefeated in the month of December, with a huge win over the Avs 6-5 in OT! This game had it all, momentum swings on both sides but give the Sens credit, they stuck with it when things looked like they were falling apart as Colorado seemed to be skating downhill in the 3rd period and to start OT. Brady Tkachuk scored the OT winner on a beauty breakaway to go with his first-period goal. Tim Stutzle added a pair of goals, his 2nd goal of the game was a beauty as he rang up it top shelf.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Strome/Panarin key 3-2 win over Chicago, Georgiev solid enough in victory

The Rangers continued their stretch of hot play, picking up their sixth straight win with a 3-2 victory over Chicago on Saturday night. New York has now won 10 of their last 11 and sit one point behind Washington for first place in the Metro Division with a pair of games in hand. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 of 27 shots while standing in for Igor Shesterkin.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Islanders’ losing streak reaches 11 games

Follow HockeyBuzz Islanders on Twitter: @HB_Islanders. The New York Islanders have continued their disastrous slide since returning to action after having games postponed, with the team now on an 11-game losing streak. It’s worth noting they’ve picked up a point in each of their three losses since games were postponed,...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Wild Complete Perfect Homestand With SO Win Over Leafs

Last night's Wild Maple Leafs game was all that we expected and more. The two teams played fast took aways time and space from the opposition and limited the scoring chances through much of the first period. Jordan Greenway got the Wild on the board with 24 seconds remaining in...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Victor Hedman is Back

At nearly 31 years old, and with two Stanley Cups and a Conn Smythe to his name, Victor Hedman’s story has already been written to a Hall of Fame-like extent. Even so, the Swedish giant doesn’t look any less hungry than he has in the past. For a Tampa Bay Lightning team that has had to adjust to life without two of the NHL’s leading offensive superstars this season, that kind of drive and determination from Number-77 has been a real difference-maker.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

No More Double Dipping Please

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. In the last 24 hours, 2 head coaches have lost their job; Travis Green in Vancouver and, more worryingly, Alain Vigneault in Philadelphia. I know, Jeff Gorton just said that Dominique Ducharme’s job was safe until the end of the season but it’s not like we’ve never seen a coach get a vote of confidence from a GM or an owner only to get the kiss of death days later. After all, Michel Therrien was safe in Montreal until Claude Julien was fired by Boston.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

What Went Wrong in Philly and Why Tocchet is Needed NOW. +NJ? Mon's Buzz

Mike Yeo has been named interim coach following the firing of Alain Vigneault and Michel Therrien…I was holding off on this blog a bit, because I felt we might be seeing another shoe to drop…while I believe that is coming I decided to write what I believe has gone wrong in Philly.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

T-Mobile Arena Once Again Douses the Flames

After last night’s 3-2 loss, the Calgary Flames have lost in all seven visits to the T-Mobile Arena. Here are a few observations. One has to wonder whether it was the Golden Knights that stole a victory or whether the Flames just weren’t themselves for the majority of the game. Most observers would agree that the Flames didn’t look as quick on the puck as they normally do. Whether it was the Golden Knights checking the Flames tighter or simply the notorious Vegas Flu making it’s self a factor can be debated. It’s likely a bit of both.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Bruce Boudreau to coach Canucks; Benning fired too. All eyes on Philly?

Bruce Boudreau is the new coach in Vancouver, per Elliotte Friedman. Good move by the Canucks. The 66-year-old Boudreau last coached in 2019-20, and went 27-23-7 with the Wild prior to his dismissal. Boudreau, who coached in the AHL for nine seasons from 1999 through 2008 (and won a Calder Cup with Hershey in 2005-06), jumped to the NHL ranks in 2007 as the head coach of the Capitals and has had stops in Washington, Anaheim, and Minnesota along the way.
NHL

