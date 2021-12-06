Monday Night Pix - 3 Plays!(Goalie info and plays updated)

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a Twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. The Ottawa Senators won 2 games in a row for the first time this season and are undefeated in the month of December, with a huge win over the Avs 6-5 in OT! This game had it all, momentum swings on both sides but give the Sens credit, they stuck with it when things looked like they were falling apart as Colorado seemed to be skating downhill in the 3rd period and to start OT. Brady Tkachuk scored the OT winner on a beauty breakaway to go with his first-period goal. Tim Stutzle added a pair of goals, his 2nd goal of the game was a beauty as he rang up it top shelf.
