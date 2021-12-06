ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solomon Islands leader wins no-confidence vote after riots

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The leader of the Solomon Islands survived a no-confidence vote in Parliament on Monday following riots in the capital last month. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told lawmakers in a fiery 90-minute speech that he’d done nothing wrong and would not bow down to “the forces of...

