Alec Baldwin concedes Career could be over after lethal shooting

By Allan
nunewsindustry.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlec Baldwin concedes vocation could be over after lethal shooting. Alec Baldwin has conceded his acting vocation might be over after the lethal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the arrangement of the film Rust. “It very well may be,” the 63-year-old entertainer said in a meeting to George...

nunewsindustry.com

TheDailyBeast

Alec Baldwin Hits Back at Trump and George Clooney in Explosive Interview

Six weeks later, Alec Baldwin claims he still has no idea how he ended up shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his ill-fated western Rust. The actor spoke out for the first time this week—outside of a heated run-in with paparazzi in Vermont—in an exclusive primetime special with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that aired Thursday night. And in the tearful interview, he denied actually pulling the trigger in the deadly shooting and at the same time described the incident as the “worst thing” that has ever happened to him. He said he is taking solace in the fact that he believes he was not “responsible” for Hutchins’ death and that he might have killed himself had he really felt her death was his fault.
People

Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo with Husband Alec Ahead of His First Interview After Rust Shooting

Hilaria Baldwin is standing by her husband Alec Baldwin ahead of the actor's first one-on-one interview since the Oct. 21 death of Halyna Hutchins on the Rust set. ABC News announced Wednesday morning that George Stephanopoulos interviewed Alec on Tuesday afternoon for a primetime special set to air on ABC Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Later on Wednesday, Hilaria, 37, shared a photo of herself on Instagram standing beside Alec, 63, who appeared to be wearing the same attire he wore for the TV interview.
CinemaBlend

A Judge Just Granted A Subpoena In The Investigation Into The Rust Shooting Involving Alec Baldwin

The accidental shooting involving actor Alec Baldwin on the Rust film set sent shockwaves through the industry. Conversation sparked regarding the use guns on future productions. But the bigger question remains as to what exactly happened that allowed a live round of ammunition to tragically take the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins that day. Well, in the latest update on the situation, a judge has granted a subpoena for a person of interest in the investigation.
Ok Magazine

Hilaria Baldwin Gushes Over The 'True' Accomplishments In Life Following Alec Baldwin's Accidental 'Rust' Set Shooting

As Alec Baldwin tries to come to terms with the tragic Rust set shooting that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, his wife took to social media to offer an inspirational message. Article continues below advertisement. On Saturday, December 4, Hilaria Baldwin posted a quote, shared by @the.holistic.psychologist, to...
sacramentosun.com

Alec Baldwin ambushed by journalist over Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin was caught on camera confronted by a journalist in the aftermath of a widely criticized interview where the actor said he didn?t fire the gun which killed a cinematographer in October. New York Post reporter Jon Levine ran into Baldwin on Manhattan's Upper East Side, Monday evening and...
wonderwall.com

Alec Baldwin could still be charged in 'Rust' shooting, DA says, plus more celeb news

Alec Baldwin could still be held 'criminally culpable' for 'Rust' shooting. The District Attorney leading the investigation into Halyna Hutchins' fatal shooting on the set of "Rust" says it's still too early to determine who's responsible for her death — and who's not. In an ABC News interview this week, Alec Baldwin, who was holding the gun that killed Halyna on the set that day, told George Stephanopoulos, "Someone is responsible for what happened and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me." He was referring to the fact that live ammunition was not supposed to be anywhere on the premises, let alone in the gun that was being used as a prop. Speaking to TMZ in a post published Dec. 3, however, Santa Fe County D.A. Mary Carmack-Altwies said, "Everyone involved in the handling and use of firearms on the set had a duty to behave in a manner such that the safety of others was protected, and it appears that certain actions and inactions contributed to this outcome." She added, "Once I have had the opportunity to review the complete investigation, certain individuals may be criminally culpable for his/her actions and/or inactions on the set of 'Rust.'"
TVShowsAce

Alec Baldwin Sits Down With ABC News After Fatal Shooting On ‘Rust’ Set

Alec Baldwin opened up for the first time about the fatal October 21 shooting on the set of Rust with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos. It is the first time Baldwin has sat down to discuss the on-set accident that led to the death of Halyna Hutchins and injured Director Joel Souza. The interview, which lasted for an hour and 20 minutes, focused on the details of what happened on set that day from Baldwin’s point of view.
Popculture

Alec Baldwin Couldn't 'Give a S--' If His Career Is Over After 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin "couldn't give a s—" if his 40-year acting career is over after the tragic shooting incident on the set of his film Rust that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Baldwin spoke at length for the first time about the Oct. 21 shooting to ABC News' George Stephanopoulos Wednesday, claiming he didn't pull the trigger on the gun that fired at Hutchins and Souza.
hotnewhiphop.com

Alec Baldwin Discusses "Rust" Shooting At Length

Alec Baldwin spoke at length with ABC News, earlier this week, to discuss the shooting on the set of Rust which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating the shooting. As for whether he feels guilty for her death, Baldwin...
The Independent

Alec Baldwin deletes Twitter account with Rust shooting updates after tell-all interview

Alec Baldwin has deleted one of his Twitter accounts, days after his tell-all interview on ABC in which he talked about the fatal shooting on the set of Rust.In the interview, which aired on 2 December, Baldwin asserted that he did not pull the trigger on the prop gun that killed the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.As of Sunday evening (5 December), Baldwin’s verified @alecbaldwin account no longer exists on the platform.The actor had used that account, which existed before the shooting happened, to issue updates about the incident.On 22 October, he had tweeted: “There...
KESQ News Channel 3

Film students at College of the Desert push to make production sets safer after Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting

Students in the film program at College of the Desert are gearing up to produce their final video projects of the semester right now, with a new push to make film sets safer. "What people don't realize is that people get hurt all the time on film sets because of lack of safety protocols," said The post Film students at College of the Desert push to make production sets safer after Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting appeared first on KESQ.
