All people travelling to Scotland from abroad will need to take pre-departure Covid tests to help stem the spread of the Omicron variant, the Scottish Government has announced.From 4am on Tuesday, international travellers will have to provide a negative pre-departure test taken two days before travelling, in addition to a negative PCR test on or before day two after arrival, under measures agreed on a four-nation basis.Nigeria has also been added to the red list for international travel from 4am on Monday December 6, meaning all travellers returning to Scotland from there will be required to quarantine on their arrival...

