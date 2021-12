This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Financial services company Moody’s Corporation (MCO) recently revealed that it has acquired PassFort Limited and entered into an agreement to acquire 360kompany AG (kompany). Both companies are Europe-based providers of onboarding and Know Your Customer (KYC) technology solutions. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed so far.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO