Myanmar court sentences ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 4 years

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
BANGKOK — A special court in Myanmar's capital sentenced the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to four years in prison on Monday after finding her guilty of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions, a legal official said. The sentencing was the first in a series of cases in...

