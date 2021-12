The Penn State Bakery is getting into the holiday spirit by selling gingerbread house kits, and all of the proceeds are benefiting THON. Each kit costs $60 and comes with pre-baked gingerbread pieces, royal icing, and plenty of your favorite traditional gingerbread house candy including gumdrops, mint swirls, and sprinkles. The house kits can also be shipped if you don’t find yourself in State College before Christmas.

ADVOCACY ・ 10 DAYS AGO