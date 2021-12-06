ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers RB Trenton Cannon (concussion) taken off in ambulance

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago

San Francisco 49ers running back Trenton Cannon left Sunday’s game against the host Seattle Seahawks in an ambulance after absorbing a collision on the game’s opening...

Monterey County Herald

49ers RB Cannon stable at hospital after injury on opening kickoff

SEATTLE — Trenton Cannon, a 49ers special teams ace this season, was seriously injured covering Sunday’s opening kickoff and will spend the night in a local hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition. Cannon left the field in an ambulance when his head and neck were struck awkwardly on the...
NFL

