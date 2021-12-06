49ers RB Trenton Cannon (concussion) taken off in ambulance

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen announced Friday night that he is bipolar and wants to be an advocate for others who suffer from mental illness. The 33-year-old decided to go public about his struggles with mental health as part of a post on his Instagram account. Last week, after he posted disturbing videos that included him brandishing a gun, police and Vikings team psychologists responded to his home in suburban Minneapolis and spoke with him for more than six hours before he agreed to leave peacefully.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO