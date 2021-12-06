ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-year old Boston-based artist, AV. announces the upcoming release of her second single “Our Ghosts”

By GGM Staff
guitargirlmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten in 2019, “Our Ghosts” is AV.’s second single off of her debut EP called “Guess I’m A Ghost”, which will be released in spring of 2022. This is one of the first songs that was written for the record. In this song, AV. describes a relationship filled with miscommunication and...

guitargirlmag.com

Comments / 0

canadianbeats.ca

Geoffroy shares new single from upcoming LP, Announces Canadian tour dates

Geoffroy (pronounced: Jeff-wah) has sharing the closing track from his upcoming self-released third LP, Live Slow Die Wise, out January 19, 2022. “Life As It Comes” was “one of the first ideas that developed into a song after confinement had first started,” says Geoffroy. “I kept repeating those two first chords at the piano, they felt good. I felt at peace. The pandemic had forced us all to take a step back and it triggered this reflection. Despite all the curveballs that life had thrown my way, I was feeling happy and grateful for the life I was living. Feeling free, loved, and content with where I was and what I had achieved, both on a personal and professional level. And so I wanted to dig into this state of mind and try to reason or explain it somehow. The result is a testimony of gratitude. A song about acceptance, integrity, and gratitude, all playing a crucial part in achieving well-being and self-realization.”
MUSIC
allkpop.com

THE BOYZ announce the release of their special single 'Candles'

THE BOYZ have now revealed the release date and name of their upcoming holiday-themed special single. Back in November, the media reported that the group was planning on releasing a special single near the end of the year as a gift to their fans. The special single will be called 'Candles,' and the release date is slated to happen on December 6.
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

LME Lotti Announces The Date Of December 5th For His Upcoming Single, ‘Tables Turned’

LME Lotti’s (LME Records) upcoming single “Tables Turned” featuring Ike Tha Writa and produced by DJPain1 is set to be released December 5th on all streaming platforms. This track will be featured on his upcoming debut album titled “Rebirth“. Be on the lookout for an official video to “Tables Turned” which is in the works alongside director Roger Cruz (RCV Media).
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

LILY DONAT SHARES SINGLE “MOST IMPORTANT MAN” MORE MUSIC OUT NEXT YEAR

“Most Important Man” is a song about the addictive kind of dark love. The lyrics are meant to encapsulate the experience of being fully enmeshed in a romantic relationship with a narcissist, and finding yourself a willing participant in dysfunction, while also feeling stuck. Lily wrote this song in an effort to release the mental obsession with willing light into shadowed places and making the impossible true. Stefan Mac produced the track, and the goal was to make the production to be dark without dipping too deep into sadness. Because the lyrics are heavy, it was important to Lily that the production contain compelling, rhythmic elements to keep the listener somewhat elevated throughout the story that is “Most Important Man.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston#Ghost#Av
guitargirlmag.com

L.A. ARTIST RELEASES DEBUT SINGLE “ME TIME,” A SONG FOR SELF HEALING AFTER HEARTBREAK

LOS ANGELES, CA (December 3, 2021) – L.A-based singer and songwriter Shiloh Eyes has released her first single and music video, “Me Time,” now available on all streaming platforms. Produced by Shiloh Eyes herself, “Me Time” is a deeply personal story of recovery fueled by heartbreak and the emotional trauma of betrayal in marriage, a story of Shiloh Eyes’ journey to strength and resilience.
LOS ANGELES, CA
guitargirlmag.com

Sarah Darling Releases New Music “Waves” and Announces New Collection Coming Soon

(Nashville, December 3, 2021) — Sarah Darling has released “Song Still Gets Me,” the second single from her forthcoming EP. The single is available worldwide on all streaming services here. The single will be accompanied by a music video featuring Darling. “Song Still Gets Me,” written and recorded in Nashville,...
MUSIC
Spin

Superchunk Announce Upcoming Album Wild Loneliness, Share First Single ‘Endless Summer’

Superchunk are back with an announcement of a forthcoming record, Wild Loneliness, and the release of its first single, “Endless Summer.”. Wild Loneliness is out on February 25. The album was recorded in the band’s home state of North Carolina during the COVID lockdown, and mixed by Wally Gagel, who also mixed Superchunk’s 1995 Here’s Where the Strings Come In.
ROCK MUSIC
thisis50.com

One 3ye Q’s Upcoming Single, “Who’s” Is Nothing but Heat Waiting To Be Released

Already having a solid musical catalog, One 3ye Q looks to extend his greatness with his upcoming single, “Who’s.”. Born in Brooklyn NY, One 3ye Q built himself a name in the music industry before moving to Florida to continue expanding his name into international acclaim. To date, he has achieved milestones that brought him under the radar of music mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs. One 3ye Q was in talks of being signed to his Bad Boy Records label, however the benefits weren’t in line with his direction and vision for his career. This opened the path to collaborating with Crown Production under the guidance and mentorship of producer, Ansel Owen.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
undertheradarmag.com

Mogli Shares New Single “Ghost”

Next year, German singer/songwriter Mogli is sharing her upcoming sophomore full-length release, RAVAGE. After her 2017 debut Wanderer and her 2019 EP Patience, she found herself in the midst of massive shifts in her life, leaving her relationship, moving to Berlin, and dealing with the burn-out of nonstop touring. RAVAGE became her creative catharsis.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

The Honeyrunners release new single, “Ghosts”

Canadian pop-rockers, The Honeyrunners have released their new single, “Ghosts” along with a video to accompany the track. The track is a mashup of New Orleans second line and Neo-Pop. The music is rooted in a bouncy rhythm, stitched together by Southern slide guitar, stride piano, and horn blasts teasing listenersʼ sanity in a quilt of production that only grows more chaotic as the track rolls on.
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

GRITTY GREETINGS: GRITTY IN PINK WRAPS UP TRAILBLAZING YEAR WITH HOLIDAY IG LIVE FUNDRAISER

Los Angeles (December 2021): Gritty In Pink is spreading the season’s greetings with a special holiday edition of Gritty Rocks Live on Tuesday, December 14th at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET via Gritty In Pink’s Instagram (@grittyinpinklife). The livestream is sponsored by Cool Cat Wine, Guitar Girl Magazine, La Par, Drew Martin and benefits charity partner Charity Bomb.
ENTERTAINMENT
guitargirlmag.com

ANNA SHOEMAKER RELEASES NEW SINGLE “CHANGE MY MIND”

Today, indie-pop artist Anna Shoemaker shares her new single, “Change My Mind,” on +1 Records. “Change My Mind” is a cathartic coming-of-age tale about growing up and learning to be easier on yourself. “It’s about being hopeful while also accepting and welcoming your emotions as they come,” says Anna. “Writing this song really changed a lot for me.” Pairing her signature vocals and diaristic lyricism with textured indie-rock instrumentation, “Change My Mind” reveals Anna’s full promise as an artist who can create layered and immersive songs that capture the human experience in all its grit and glory.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Announces "A Boogie Vs. Artist" Release Date

At the beginning of 2021, New York City rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie gave a promising update on his highly-anticipated EP, A Boogie vs. Artist. Like T.I. with T.I.P., and Eminem with Slim Shady, A Boogie was preparing to go to musical war with his own alter ego, and announced that A Boogie vs. Artist was almost finished.
CELEBRITIES
MetalSucks

Crowbar Announce New Album Zero and Below, Release “Chemical Godz” Single

Crowbar, the best New Orleans metal band ever to be fronted by a Jewish dude, have announced that they’re gonna release a new album called Zero and Below on March 4 via MNRK Heavy. That’s just a few weeks before the start of spring, so what better time to release an album with a title referencing cold weather, right?
ROCK MUSIC
Complex

Nigerian Artist Rema Alleges DJ Released Old Song Without Consent

Rema, the Nigerian singer behind hits like “Dumebi,” was surprised to see a song he previously recorded released on Friday. The vocalist took to Twitter before the weekend hit, calling out DJ Neptune for releasing a track he lent vocals to, allegedly without being paid or signing documentation. The song, “For You,” was released as part of Neptune’s latest 16-track record Greatness 2.0.
WORLD
canadianbeats.ca

Madison Olds releases holiday single, “Christmas At Home”

Vancouver, BC-based pop singer-songwriter, Madison Olds has unveiled her newly minted holiday single, “Christmas At Home”. The perfect duet for sipping hot toddies by the fire with friends, the song is in collaboration with Nearly York (Lucas Gienow); the pair paint a seasonal portrait epitomizing the joy found in hiding out at home, avoiding the crowds and holiday chaos — until the family arrives, that is!
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Award-Winning Songwriter Tori Tullier Releases Debut Single “Things I Won’t Forget”

NASHVILLE, TN (Friday, Dec. 3)…Singer/songwriter, Tori Tullier, announces the release of her debut single “Things I Won’t Forget” from her forthcoming EP, Baby Steps. Tullier is the winner of the ASCAP Sammy Cahn Lyric Writing Award for her solely penned “Nicotine,” with past winners including John Mayer and Lori McKenna. After nearly a decade of writing for other artists in Nashville, this release affirms a new chapter for her as an artist.
NASHVILLE, TN
Plano Magazine

Brianna Ruelas releases single years in the making

After years of helping others get into the music business, singer-songwriter Brianna Ruelas recently release her own single. The 42-year-old’s debut single, “Thieves,” is now available on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon and other streaming platforms. It’s a project she has been working on for a few years now. “I’m...
MUSIC
dopecausewesaid.com

Dallas Based Artist/Producer Del3x Unveils Her New Single/Lyric Video "Feel That"

Dallas based rap artist and producer Del3x has just released her brand new single, “Feel That”, and its accompanying lyric video. Speaking about her new release, Del3x says, “Feel That” isn’t just telling about my feelings but also telling about the world around me and how it’s affecting me”. “Feel...
DALLAS, TX

