According to Cointelegraph Research’s original investigation into the most energy-efficient blockchains for nonfungible tokens (NFT), the Ethereum network is currently using more energy than Costa Rica does during an entire year. To put this into perspective, a single transaction on Ethereum uses roughly 30 kilowatt-hour, which is equivalent to powering a house in the United States for a whole day. 100 Ethereum transactions is equivalent to driving approximately 390 kilometers in a Tesla Model 3. However, Ethereum’s upcoming move to Eth2 will change all of this for the better.

