TUCSON, Ariz. -- Arizona went nearly two weeks between games, and the rust was evident for a good portion of its return to the court. The sixth-ranked Wildcats got a season-high 16 points from Shaina Pellington, 13 apiece from Ariyah Copeland and Cate Reese, and overcame the loss of starting forward Lauren Ware to an injury to beat North Dakota State 59-47 on Thursday night.

