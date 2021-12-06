ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kevin Williamson: ‘The Scream movies are coded in gay survival’

By Adam White
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08hX46_0dF1nHJ700

By the end of the Nineties, everyone in American entertainment spoke like Kevin Williamson . Or maybe that’s because he was writing most of it. As the storyteller behind the Scream movies and Dawson’s Creek – as well as I Know What You Did Last Summer and, later, The Vampire Diaries – Williamson invented the post-modern teenager. His characters were neurotic, articulate and talked in film references, having been raised on a diet of Quentin Tarantino and Entertainment Weekly magazine.

“They were unique to their time,” Williamson says. “ Scream was a new way of doing a horror film, a deconstruction. And everyone on Dawson’s Creek spoke like pop psychologists, but they were very much talking about real things. Despite the Nineties sheen it has, it also has a bunch of honesty. That was the magic of it.”

It’s also why they’ve lived forever. Scream turns 25 this month, and a fifth movie in the series – confusingly also titled Scream – is released in January. Dawson’s Creek is a Netflix hit, with star Joshua Jackson recently telling The Independent that he’s endlessly pestered by teenage fans who weren’t alive when it was actually being made. The recent TV reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer only reminded people how much more fun the original is.

Williamson’s characters are often multi-faceted, deceptively complex and written with genuine care. Dawson’s Creek understood that teenagers can be incredibly stupid and cruel, but also wise beyond their years. The Scream films – at least those scripted by Williamson – resist traditional slasher-movie cannon fodder, instead driving home the tragedy of life being snatched away. Drew Barrymore and Jada Pinkett Smith appear in the respective opening scenes of Scream and Scream 2 only to die horribly, but Williamson gives both of their characters such personality that you feel sick when they kick the bucket. The ones we’ve followed for 25 years – including Neve Campbell’s tortured heroine Sidney Prescott and Courteney Cox’s ambitious reporter Gale Weathers – have grown and evolved, the weight of maturity and trauma on their shoulders.

Williamson is enjoying the renewed appreciation for his early work. Over the phone from Los Angeles, the 56-year-old speaks with the jovial manner of an old friend, catching up on the latest UK-US Covid protocols, and playfully dispensing off-the-record gossip. He calls himself a “late bloomer”, and that he didn’t intend to write about teenagers so often. “Venturing into Hollywood, I was in my second coming of age. Everything was new, everything was a first. I was experiencing first love at 29, and all of the emotions that young people feel. It just poured out of me.”

Characters and storylines in Dawson’s Creek were famously autobiographical, but what about Scream ? Growing up, Williamson’s favourite movie was Halloween , which Scream is obviously indebted to, but he says that the plight of Sidney – a teenager with a murdered mother and a boyfriend who may be a psychopath – also took root in his own experiences. “One of the things I’ve wrestled with is trust, and Sidney trusted no one,” he explains. “Did she really know her mother? Is her boyfriend who he says he is? In the end she wasn’t even trusting herself.”

Sidney’s continued strength in the face of horror didn’t just make her the latest incarnation of the slasher movie “final girl” – aka the smart, virginal teenager who always managed to outsmart the killer – it also spoke to Williamson’s own sexuality. “As a gay kid, I related to the final girl and to her struggle because it’s what one has to do to survive as a young gay kid, too. You’re watching this girl survive the night and survive the trauma she’s enduring. Subconsciously, I think the Scream movies are coded in gay survival.” He adds, however, that their consistent casting of women beloved by gay men – such as Laurie Metcalf, Parker Posey, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Carrie Fisher – was more of a coincidence than some big queer conspiracy. “It just happened!” he laughs. “It’s a gay universe, I guess.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GRTNR_0dF1nHJ700

In the wake of Scream , Williamson became a hot property, and one of the rare screenwriters to have their name positioned as prominently on movie posters as the actual stars. He calls himself a “10-year overnight success”, as he had drifted around Hollywood for a decade before anyone took notice of him. Once fame hit, though, he struggled. “It was really fast and I wasn’t ready for it. I was also scared that it was all going to go away.” He’d take on so many opportunities that he inevitably burned out. “There were two or three years there where I don’t think I slept. I never want to go back to that again.”

Meanwhile, the Scream movies had become a money-making machine for Bob Weinstein’s Dimension Films. The first Scream – with its cast of relative unknowns and a director, Wes Craven, then long past his smash hit A Nightmare on Elm Street – was shot without much incident. Production on the sequels was a different story, and came to be defined by speed and chaos.

“We had a wonderful time making Scream 2 , but it was just fast,” Williamson remembers. “ Scream 3 was a product of me being busy.” He was writing the script for Halloween H20 , directing the dark comedy Teaching Mrs Tingle and running two TV shows, and was asked to somehow squeeze in another Scream. “[Dimension] wanted it yesterday. I told them, please, I think I’ll die if you make me write a new Scream. They didn’t want to wait.” He put together a 30-page plot outline, which was then developed by Craven and a different writer, Ehren Kruger. The resulting film was a critical disappointment and tonally all over the place. It put the series on ice.

Scream 4 …” Williamson sighs. “When you have a big successful franchise and money is on the line, it suddenly becomes a studio possession. They’re hands on, and it’s no longer your baby.” Made a decade after Scream 3 , the fourth entry in the series was a slight return to form, but still had too many cooks in the kitchen. It was a difficult set, with Williamson’s script tampered with by numerous other parties, and Craven reportedly unhappy. He died in 2015, leaving Scream 4 his final movie. The motive of the film’s killer – a teenager so desperate for instant fame that they plot to usurp Sidney as America’s favourite “celebrity victim” – was Williamson’s. Much of the rest wasn’t.

It’s partly the reason why he didn’t want to be involved in a fifth one. When he and Craven had discussed a trilogy of new films, he tells me, “We were saying it’s maybe time to pass the baton, and have a younger, fresher writer who’s closer to a teenager write these stories.” So when a fifth Scream – to be co-written and directed by the team behind the 2019 thriller Ready or Not – became a reality, he balked. “I said no five times,” he laughs. “And then, finally, I woke up one day and said: ‘Um, can I be a part of it?’ I didn’t want it to happen without me.”

Williamson was greeted with massive enthusiasm by the film’s directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett – themselves enormous Scream fans – and hung out on set, meeting the cast and crew and offering advice whenever they needed it. He’s since seen the new movie “seven or eight times”. “I’m very critical,” he says, admitting that he was nervous about not liking it because “they were all wanting to know what I thought about it”. He loved it, though. “It’s really good and a lot of fun. If you like the first Scream , I think you’re gonna have a blast.”

He even got a little verklempt over some of it. “It’s astonishing – when Sidney Prescott shows up, you’re like aww.” It’s comforting to know that even Scream ’s own creator can’t help but get nostalgic for Neve Campbell.

‘Scream’ is released in cinemas on 14 January

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Lucille Ball In First, Up Close & Personal Look At ‘Being The Ricardos’

The Oscar-winning actress looked just like the iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ star in the debut trailer for the Amazon Prime biopic about the sitcom. Lucy, I’m home! Nicole Kidman gave fans the first in-depth look at her in character as Lucille Ball in the all-new Amazon Prime movie Being The Ricardos in the trailer released on Wednesday November 10. The 54-year-old actress was spot-on for the comedy legend in the new Aaron Sorkin written and directed movie, which she stars in alongside Javier Bardem, who plays Lucille’s husband and co-star Desi Arnaz as well as J.K. Simmons, Clark Gregg, and many more.
MOVIES
The Independent

Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
MOVIES
411mania.com

Scream Officially Rated R By MPAA

It won’t be a surprise to many Scream devotees, but the new film has been given an R rating by the MPAA. The ratings board has announced that the fifth film in the franchise is rated R for “strong bloody violence, language throughout, and some sexual references” – basically, in keeping with the previous four films.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Metcalf
Person
Parker Posey
Person
Tyler Gillett
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Paste Magazine

10 Queer Christmas Movies to Make the Yuletide Gay

The Christmas-themed Hallmark movie has never been renowned for its LGBTQ+ representation. The festive genre is very much dominated by romance narratives of the heterosexual variety, however, there has been a noticeable increase in queer visibility, characters and stories in the last handful of years. A flurry of recent queer Christmas titles is adding some alternatives to the traditional holiday picks, from Under the Christmas Tree—Lifetime’s first lesbian romance—to Single All The Way—Netflix’s first Christmas film focused on a gay romance.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s J. A. Bayona returning to disaster movies for Netflix survival drama Society of the Snow

He has dealt with disasters on an epic scale before, both manmade, in the case of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and natural, with 2012’s Tsunami weepie The Impossible, and now J. A. Bayona is returning to orchestrating chaos for real-life Netflix’s Spanish-language survival tale Society of the Snow (La Sociedad de la Nieve).
MOVIES
davidsonian.com

Everything the Holiday Movies Get Wrong About Being Gay in a Small Town

Recently, in an attempt to dope myself up a little out of the stress-haze of finals, I rewatched the holiday movie Happiest Season. For those unfamiliar with the movie, it’s the white femme lesbian representation we’ve all been so desperately needing in order to fully appreciate the diversity of the queer community around the holidays. I don’t think anyone would argue that it’s not a particularly ingenious plot: Lesbian Kristen Stewart (the slightly less femme one) is an orphan, goes home for Christmas with closeted Lesbian Mackenzie Davis (playing such a straight-looking lesbian it will honestly turn you off at times), Dan Levy plays his gay self and is funny in some scenes, and we are all really just watching it because we’re a slut for Aubrey Plaza (and I swear to God don’t even try to deny it).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Men#The Scream#American#Entertainment Weekly
darkhorizons.com

Several New “Scream” Character Posters

A new main poster and a trio of character posters are out for “Scream,” the upcoming fifth feature in the series which will arrive exclusively in cinemas on January 14th. The posters come ahead of the film’s panel at the Brazilian expo CCXP Worlds 2021 tomorrow. Original trio Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette are seen in the posters and film reprising their respective roles of Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers, and Dewey Riley.
MOVIES
/Film

Here's Where You Can Stream Or Rent Every Scream Movie

(Welcome to Where to Watch, which provides a clear and simple answer to the question, "Hey, where can I watch this thing?" In this edition: every Friday the 13th movie, yes, even the one where Jason goes to space.) Ghostface has been dormant for a decade, but that isn't going...
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Watch This Ghostface New SCREAM Featurette

Tags: David Arquette, Dylan Minnette, Jack Quaid, Jasmin Savoy-Brown, Jenna Ortega, Kyle Gallner, Marley Shelton, Mason Gooding, Melissa Barrera, Mikey Madison, Neve Campbell, Scream, Sonia Ammar, with Courteney Cox. Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group have released this new featurette for the upcoming brand new SCREAM movie. Go behind-the-scenes with...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Eater

Kevin Williamson, Founder and Chef of Ranch 616, Has Died

Kevin Williamson, the founder and chef of West Sixth bar and restaurant Ranch 616, died on November 26. He was 59. Williamson, an Austin native, worked on Wall Street before starting his culinary career. He opened Ranch 616 in 1998 with the idea to combine the flavors of the Gulf Coast and South Texas. He was a co-owner of Star Bar, another bar on West Sixth, and had a leadership role on the Austin Restaurant Association.
FACEBOOK
CinemaBlend

The Star Of Netflix's New Gay Rom-Com Explains Why He Wanted It To Be Just Like Other Christmas Movies

Netflix is becoming an ever-diversified streaming service with a number of highly successful films and series featuring minorities, and the LGBTQ+ community is starting to see some serious representation on the platform. Michael Urie stars in the Netflix queer holiday rom-com Single All The Way, the first of such film for the streamer. Urie has now opened up and explained why he wanted his new feature to be just like other romantic Christmas films.
MOVIES
ABC News

Spider-Man villains from past movies reunite for 'No Way Home' teaser

Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx, who played Spider-Man villains in three previous films, have reunited for a new promotional spot for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Dafoe is back as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin from 2002's "Spider-Man," Molina returns as Dr. Otto Octavius/Doc Ock from 2004's "Spider-Man 2" and Foxx is back as Maxwell Dillon/Electro from 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."
MOVIES
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Scream Featurette Asks What Makes a Good Scary Movie

The long-awaited fifth Scream movie is finally hitting theaters next month, making it the first film of the franchise in over ten years. Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette are all returning to their iconic roles, and directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not) are taking over for the late, great Wes Craven. The film, which is simply titled Scream, got some great character posters this week, and that's not all. A new featurette was released, which starts with Arquette asking the question "What makes a good horror movie?"
MOVIES
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

371K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy