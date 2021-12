After several games on the road, the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) returned to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday to take on the Utah Jazz (16-7). Heading into this matchup, the Cavs were wanted by the law for indecent exposure due to streaking, winning their last four. Well, the Jazz are the cops as they brought Cleveland’s streak to an end, defeating the Cavs 109-108.

