Tom Holland's Next Dance: Playing Fred Astaire

By Hilary Fox
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Holland is trading in his Spidey suit for some tap shoes. The “Spider-Man” star told The Associated Press Sunday that he plans to play Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic. “Oh, I am playing Fred Astaire,” Holland said at an event in London. “Yeah, I am.”. Producer Amy...

