'Stop saying junkie' plea to end addiction stigma

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA national campaign calling for drug and alcohol problems to be treated as a health condition has been launched. People are being urged to stop using words such as alcoholic and junkie in the Scottish government drive. Ministers aim to highlight the damage caused by the stigma of problem...

Midg Marie
3d ago

if the word junkie hurts your feelings I'm willing to bet you've hurt your family a lot more. you dont get to be coddled.

Bobby Burseth
2d ago

Alot of you horrible people will suffer eventually in life, through pain,loss and other tragedies that I truly wish you dont experience. The truth is your haven't had a life of challenge,you no nothing of being real men or woman.

