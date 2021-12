A three game winning streak ended just like that. The 49ers shoot themselves in the foot in 30-23 loss to the Seahawks. Much like the previous matchup with the Seahawks, the 49ers looked like they were going to run away with it early on. The defense was completely smothering the Seattle offense. Russell Wilson from the get go was struggling to sit in the pocket. That was a trend that maintained throughout the game for the most part. Everything felt right with the 49ers to win and win convincingly.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO