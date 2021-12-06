Create a Healthier Routine with a Better-for-You Favorite
Family Features) Taking time to nurture your health and well-being starts with building healthier habits. As the seasons change, challenge yourself to make small yet consistent choices that help you and your family through transitions at school, the office or wherever your days take you. To help you establish...
Thanks to the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, students across America are being served meals with more fruits, vegetables, whole-grains, lean protein and low-fat dairy. Parents can send their kids to school knowing that the healthy habits they teach at home are being reinforced at school, with breakfast and lunch menus that provide more of the foods we should eat, and less of the foods that we should avoid.
Over 10.5% of the U.S. population has been diagnosed with diabetes as of 2020, and over 34.5% of U.S. adults are prediabetic, making diabetes an extremely serious issue for Americans today. Although fixed factors like age, genetics, and environment can affect your chances of getting diabetes, things like high blood...
If you want to sleep better, you’ll want to adopt the bedtime routine of a toddler. Data shows regular bedtimes help improve toddler sleep, and that it’s equally important for adults and should be consistent across weekdays as well as weekends. You should also take a hot bath before bedtime, as a comprehensive study published in 2019 found taking a hot bath or shower one or two hours before a planned bedtime significantly shortened the time it took to go to sleep. Next you should apply lotion, as massage therapy has been shown to improve sleep in children and in adults—and applying lotion and giving yourself a bit of a massage each night may act as a close approximation to getting a massage. Finally, wrap up your routine with a language-based activity like reading—as it’s been shown to relax both children and young adults. (PopSci)
When speaking with fellow entrepreneurs about how to build a successful career, one of the first things I mention is the importance of mindfulness in your daily life. Being mindful, intentional and present can help set you up for success for every role you have in life — be it a parent, wife, husband, brother, sister and business leader. As entrepreneurs, we play many roles. We are the boss, the employee, the assistant and the financial advisor all rolled into one. We face challenges from the moment we open our eyes in the morning until the moment we lay our head on the pillow each night. Our days will always be frenetic and full to the brim, but one thing that has helped me become better in all the roles I play in my life is focusing on being mindful and intentional about my daily morning routine.
The holiday season is fast approaching, a time to enjoy special moments with family and friends. It’s also a time when we tend to over-indulge in a lot of extra sweets and other high-calorie goodies. Studies have shown that on average, Americans add at least one pound of weight...
Upwards of 30% of Americans are considered pre-diabetic, and most of them don't even know it. Prediabetes occurs when blood sugar is elevated, but not high enough to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Blood sugars can hang out in the prediabetes range for years before being detected. You can assess your risk through the American Diabetes Association Risk Test.
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The perfect gut health routine looks different for everyone, but incorporating nutrient-dense foods is a surefire way to get the ball rolling. Of course, food lists can become overwhelming quite quickly—there are tons of gut-healthy fruits and veggies to choose from—but integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D., tends to stick to 10 favorites in his regular meal plan.
Some people might be surprised to find out that grapes are good for their health. While they are mostly know for being delicious snacks, they have some surprising benefits. Grapes are a good source of vitamins and minerals. They contain:. Vitamin A: Grapes contain beta-carotene, which is converted to vitamin...
Even if you don’t follow a low carb diet, your bod can prob benefit from more high fiber, low carb foods. Getting enough fiber is crucial for overall health and it’s especially important for your digestive system. Plus, swapping foods rich in refined carbs for some lower carb...
As a longtime sufferer of stomach issues, I know how hard it is to avoid foods that leave me in pain. Sometimes it feels like a sneaky culprit could be hiding in every bite! I’m always on the lookout for things to avoid — and it turns out, white bread is one of the worst foods for people with sensitive stomachs like mine.
We know that our liver is important, but we may not realize just how important it is. In fact, according to the Cleveland Clinic, your liver has hundreds of jobs it performs for your body. Among these different jobs are highly crucial roles like metabolizing the nutrients you eat so...
Oswego Health’s next A Healthier You virtual event series will launch Thursday, December 9th at 11:45 a.m. Every month we will feature a health topic and experts from Oswego Health and other community partners will join a Facebook Live Q&A session to address specific ways the community can live a healthy lifestyle.
If you have diabetes, you must avoid all sugar, right? Actually, you have room for a sweet treat every now and then as long as you follow a healthy diet. Restricting yourself from eating any sugar can cause you to impulsively overeat whatever it is you’re craving. So, eating a healthy portion of something sweet is a good thing! One sugary food may even help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels: raisins.
There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
The food people consume contains carbohydrates that provide energy when it gets metabolized in the body. Blood sugar levels increase as carbohydrates are absorbed in the blood. The glycemic index (GI) is higher if the carbs are digested quicker. This results in high blood glucose levels in the body. So,...
