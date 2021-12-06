Holiday Sweets Made to Share

This Snocone stand serves more than flavored crushed ice. And they’re open year ’round!. dared to open in the summer of 2020 during the height of the pandemic, and then navigated through the myriad natural disasters of two hurricanes, a freeze, a flood and most recently, a tornado. Owners Ashley and Jonathan Frantz have proven to be examples of the many SWLA entrepreneurs who have persevered through the past year and not only survived but prospered as a result of their creative ways of reaching out to their clients and the community. Lulu’s regularly tweaks their menu – recently adding limited breakfast items – and concocts new and exciting products such as smoothies, snowshakes (their own spin on milkshakes) and a breakfast cereal series (think Cinnamon Toast Crunch in a shake). For winter, they are offering frozen hot chocolate and regular hot chocolate, as well as grilled cheese sandwiches and warm, soft pretzels. They have a lively social media presence, host movie nights on their Country Club Rd. property, and have mastered the art of taking their Snocones and More on the road to local events.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO