Silver linings from an ugly 49ers loss in Seattle

By Kyle Madson
 4 days ago
There weren’t a lot of things that went right for the 49ers on Sunday in Seattle. It was a classic San Francisco disaster at the Seahawks’ home stadium that featured a slew of mistakes of varying severity, but they all added up to the 49ers’ sixth loss of the year.

While the bad stuff will linger through the week, we were able to dig up a few good things that jumped out from the contest and add some silver linings to an otherwise dreadful showing for San Francisco:

1

George Kittle is back

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

It was good to see Kittle looking like an elite pass-catching tight end again. He had nine catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns. It was his first ever two-touchdown game, and the 181 yards were his third-most ever. The last time he eclipsed 180 yards was in an October 2020 loss to the Eagles. It was just the second time this season he went over the 100-yard mark as well.

2

Azeez Al-Shaair is a player

(AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Al-Shaair is just really, really good. In a new role as the Mike linebacker he put together his most productive game as a pro with 16 tackles, 0.5 sacks, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble late in the game with Seattle trying to punch in the game-sealing touchdown. A key reason the 49ers defense was so good in 2019 was their ability to control the second level against the run and pass. Al-Shaair appears ready to step into a larger role next to Fred Warner to give the 49ers perhaps the best LB corps in the league when Dre Greenlaw is healthy.

3

White throwback uniforms are great

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

4

3 takeaways

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The 49ers defense did have three takeaways, forced four fumbles and notched four sacks. Seattle scored 30 points, but it’s hard to put a lot of that on a San Francisco defense that for the most part played well. In their last four games the 49ers have 10 takeaways on defense, and their three Sunday were their most in a game since Week 12 last season when they got four against the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

5

Trenton Cannon update

(AP Photo/John Froschauer)

In a scary moment after the opening kickoff, 49ers running back and special teams ace Trenton Cannon was taken off the field in an ambulance because of two hits to the head and neck area he took trying to make the tackle. Head coach Kyle Shanahan after the game said Cannon has a concussion but avoided additional injuries. He’ll stay in a Seattle-area hospital Sunday night. The fact he avoided any neck/spine injuries is great, great news.

6

Yards per play was good

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Despite all the shenanigans and averaging only 3.0 yards per carry the 49ers still managed to average 6.5 yards per play. Jimmy Garoppolo averaged a whopping 10 yards per attempt. This is a good example of stats not telling the whole story, but it is a positive sign that even with all their miscues San Francisco still found ways to move the football. That’s something that was not the case early in the year when they were serving up fewer than 5.0 yards per play.

7

Still in playoffs

(AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Even with an ugly loss the 49ers are still 6-6 and in the driver’s seat for a playoff spot. They’re the seventh seed now behind Washington, but losses by the Vikings and Saints added some additional breathing room for San Francisco. By the time the dust settles on a head-scratching performance from the 49ers they’ll be sitting with a playoff spot and still controlling their own destiny over the final five games.

