Seahawks Rewind Podcast: Seahawks Win 30-23 vs. 49ers

By Seahawks.com
seattle Seahawks
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seahawks completed a season sweep of the 49ers in a game that featured a little...

www.seahawks.com

The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Adrian Peterson gets big news from Seahawks

Adrian Peterson may have been cut by the Tennessee Titans over a week ago, but that did not end his NFL season. This week, the Seattle Seahawks added Peterson to their practice squad. Then a big announcement came on Saturday: the Seahawks are elevating Peterson to the active roster. That means we can expect to see Peterson play for Seattle on Sunday against the 49ers.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFLTR Review: Russell Wilson’s Seemingly Inevitable Divorce

Russell Wilson’s return hasn’t pulled the Seahawks out of their tailspin, and that’s ominous for his future in Seattle. In this issue:. Why a split could be coming between Wilson and the Seahawks. Wilson already signaled his discontent last offseason. What’s next?. What to make of...
NFL
CBS Sports

Details on stunning death of Demaryius Thomas, plus NFL Week 14 picks and recapping the Vikings' wild win

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Let me start things off here by saying that if we learned one thing from Thursday night's game, it's that you should never turn off a Vikings game until it's actually over and although I think we actually learned that earlier this year, it's definitely a rule that we all need to now live by. At one point in last night's game, the Vikings led 29-0 and if any other team was playing, I would have gone to bed, but if there's any team in the NFL capable of blowing a 29-0 lead, it's definitely the Vikings and it almost happened.
NFL
49erswebzone

Rapoport: 49ers’ Dre Greenlaw a ‘long-shot’ to play vs. Seahawks

224 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw is a "long-shot" to play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. However, Rapoport notes that the 49ers have not ruled out the defender. Greenlaw won't practice today, and the team will monitor him through the week.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

"Marvelous Pro" Tyler Lockett Having A Big Season On & Off The Field

It's been quite a week for Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett, who earlier in the week was named his team's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, one of the league's most prestigious individual honors, and who on Thursday was named Seattle's nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

15 Numbers Of Note From The Seahawks' Week 13 Win Over the 49ers

The Seahawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a wild 30-23 win over the 49ers, a game that featured multiple turnovers by both teams, a touchdown scored on a fake punt, a safety and plenty of other oddities. In addition to the final score, here are 15 numbers that helped tell the story of Sunday's win over the 49ers:
NFL
Field Gulls

Sweep! Seahawks pull off unbelievable 30-23 win over the 49ers to end losing skid

The Seattle Seahawks (4-8) ended their three-game losing streak with a dramatic 30-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) in a game that included three turnovers apiece, a missed field goal, a missed extra point, dueling goal-line stands, a fake punt touchdown, and everything else under the sun. Russell Wilson threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns (and an unfortunate interception that was not his fault), Quandre Diggs and Bobby Wagner picked off Jimmy Garoppolo, and Travis Homer had a clutch touchdown and a fumble recovery. Adrian Peterson’s Seahawks debut was not effective but he did get into the end zone, as did rookie Dee Eskridge.
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks vs. 49ers odds and prediction for NFL Week 13 game

Entering Week 13, the Seattle Seahawks are soul searching. On a three-game losing streak, they look to right the ship against a divisional opponent in the San Francisco 49ers. Who, I might add, are one of the hottest teams in football as they enter this game-winning three in a row. The focus should not be on a near-impossible playoff entry or playing spoiler to the 49ers playoff hopes. They need to focus on establishing their identity.
NFL
ClutchPoints

San Francisco 49ers: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the NFL’s hottest teams. They have won three straight games and four of their last five. That comes after a rough start to the season that saw the team start 2-4. But all of a sudden, this team is beginning to play football the way many of us expected this season.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers vs. Seahawks: 3 things Washington fans should watch

The evening slot for Sunday's games will see an NFC West matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers. As the NFL season winds down, the playoff races intensify, resulting in scoreboard watching. Despite playing the Seahawks this past Monday, Washington fans will need to keep an eye...
NFL

