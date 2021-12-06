Seahawks Rewind Podcast: Seahawks Win 30-23 vs. 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks (4-8) ended their three-game losing streak with a dramatic 30-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) in a game that included three turnovers apiece, a missed field goal, a missed extra point, dueling goal-line stands, a fake punt touchdown, and everything else under the sun. Russell Wilson threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns (and an unfortunate interception that was not his fault), Quandre Diggs and Bobby Wagner picked off Jimmy Garoppolo, and Travis Homer had a clutch touchdown and a fumble recovery. Adrian Peterson’s Seahawks debut was not effective but he did get into the end zone, as did rookie Dee Eskridge.
