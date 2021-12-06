Locker Room Sound: Adrian Peterson's Early Impact

Re-live Each Game With The Seahawks Rewind Podcast. Going to take 33 seconds of quiet in here to celebrate the fact that we finally got a possession game that we had the ball more than they did. We could just pause. Kidding. Crazy game. There is a lot of stuff that happened, and marvelous job of just hanging and staying together and keeping it going when we had a chance to win. I mean, it was just one end to the other as far as extremes of play. Really happy that our guys got a chance to get in the locker room and have fun and get a great win. No matter when you get one it's great, and this one was much needed. There was a lot to celebrate in the game, a lot of huge plays. The big special teams play to start the game off was great design by Izzo, Larry Izzo and Tracy Smith to take advantage of something they saw, and then perfect execution by the guys. Then of course Homer does the score, Bellore, everybody did great on that one. That was just an amazing play. But the rest of game, to come back in the two-minute situation at the end of the half was really a big deal, and to make a drive and get a touchdown and put us within a couple points was huge. And then we go right back into the sequence, take the ball off them the next time on the kickoff team, and we wind up getting the safety and all that to tie it up. It was just a lot of crazy stuff that happened in this game that made it the way it was. Unfortunately we turned the ball over three times today. We haven't turned the ball over but seven times all year or something, and the ball just got away from us today. We needed every one of them. Diggs interception, Bobby's interception, fumble recovery on the kicking team, all those were just so necessary, and need every one to them to get it done. It was exciting for our guys to get AP a touchdown today so he could tie the great Jim Brown. It was just for fun. Thrilled that he got a chance to do that and have him with us on this game. Thought Rashaad Penny looked really good today. Got some good carries out of him, really good screen play. We need him so badly to start lighting it up, and we think he has a chance to do that. Fortunately he made it back this week. He had a hamstring just two weeks ago and usually guys don't make it, but he toughed it out and got through it. That was a really big deal for him to overcome that and play this game and help us. Go ahead. I'm just yapping here.

