NFL

Locker Room Sound: Adrian Peterson's Early Impact

seattle Seahawks
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHear from Seahawks players and coach Pete Carroll on the early impact of running...

www.seahawks.com

Larry Brown Sports

Adrian Peterson gets big news from Seahawks

Adrian Peterson may have been cut by the Tennessee Titans over a week ago, but that did not end his NFL season. This week, the Seattle Seahawks added Peterson to their practice squad. Then a big announcement came on Saturday: the Seahawks are elevating Peterson to the active roster. That means we can expect to see Peterson play for Seattle on Sunday against the 49ers.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To The Adrian Peterson Signing

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks are hoping Adrian Peterson can be the spark they need to right the ship. The Seahawks have lost three straight games, falling to 3-8 on the season in the process. They’re last in the NFC West and basically out of the playoff race. However,...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Make Decision On RB Adrian Peterson For Sunday

The Seattle Seahawks are wasting no time putting veteran running back Adrian Peterson to work after signing him this week. Seattle added Peterson to its practice squad on Wednesday, but will be promoting him to the active roster for tomorrow’s game, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The Seahawks (3-8) are facing the San Francisco 49ers this week.
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks sign 36-year-old Adrian Peterson while finishing a lost season. Here’s why:

This lost Seahawks season just got some added intrigue. How much, and to what end? No one is sure. The 3-8 Seahawks signed 36-year-old Adrian Peterson, the former NFL MVP and four-time All-Pro running back, to their practice squad Wednesday. Coach Pete Carroll confirmed the signing on a video call with reporters.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Seahawks Signing RB Adrian Peterson To Practice Squad

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll told reporters that they are, in fact, signing veteran RB Adrian Peterson to their practice squad after he visited with the team. “We didn’t get him back in the day (at USC) but like I just told him we finally got him,” Carroll said, per Curtis Crabtree.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Adrian Peterson visits the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday

Adrian Peterson is flirting with the Seahawks on a potential return to the NFL. No personnel decisions have been made by Seattle yet, and there will be more to come from this update. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Peterson has not signed, but even if he does sign he...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Adrian Peterson’s Dad Calls Out Minnesota Vikings

In today’s episode of NFL Fathers Who Feel the Need to Speak Up, we have Adrian Peterson’s dad, Nelson Peterson. Adrian Peterson found a new home with the Seattle Seahawks this week, signing to their practice squad. It happened during the same week that his old team, the Minnesota Vikings, was dealing with their own running back issues.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Adrian Peterson’s Dad Said

Earlier this week, veteran running back Adrian Peterson signed with the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad. But before that move was made, he was a free agent on the NFL market. A dislocated shoulder injury for superstar running back Dalvin Cook this past weekend opened up a unique opportunity for Peterson...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Adrian Peterson Returns to the NFC

Adrian Peterson is on the move, released by the Tennessee Titans right before Thanksgiving – and now landing with Seattle Seahawks, albeit on the practice squad. The addition to Seattle’s roster is the latest stop in Peterson’s post-Vikings adventure, totaling seven teams since the Oklahoma alumnus entered the NFL in 2007.
NFL
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll says it’s realistic that Adrian Peterson will play on Sunday

This week, the Seahawks acquired one of the all-time great NFL running backs. They may not be waiting to use him. Asked on Friday whether it’s realistic that future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson will play on Sunday against the 49ers, coach Pete Carroll told reporters, “Yes. Yes, it is.”
NFL
Field Gulls

New Seahawk Adrian Peterson shares story of Pete Carroll’s college recruitment

On Thursday, new Seahawks running back Adrian Peterson addressed the Seattle media for the first time since his signing, and perhaps the most interesting part of his press conference was the story he shared about Pete Carroll’s attempts to recruit him out of college. Peterson, who was of course a...
NFL
seattle Seahawks

What The Seahawks Said Following Their 30-23 Win Over The 49ers

Re-live Each Game With The Seahawks Rewind Podcast. Going to take 33 seconds of quiet in here to celebrate the fact that we finally got a possession game that we had the ball more than they did. We could just pause. Kidding. Crazy game. There is a lot of stuff that happened, and marvelous job of just hanging and staying together and keeping it going when we had a chance to win. I mean, it was just one end to the other as far as extremes of play. Really happy that our guys got a chance to get in the locker room and have fun and get a great win. No matter when you get one it's great, and this one was much needed. There was a lot to celebrate in the game, a lot of huge plays. The big special teams play to start the game off was great design by Izzo, Larry Izzo and Tracy Smith to take advantage of something they saw, and then perfect execution by the guys. Then of course Homer does the score, Bellore, everybody did great on that one. That was just an amazing play. But the rest of game, to come back in the two-minute situation at the end of the half was really a big deal, and to make a drive and get a touchdown and put us within a couple points was huge. And then we go right back into the sequence, take the ball off them the next time on the kickoff team, and we wind up getting the safety and all that to tie it up. It was just a lot of crazy stuff that happened in this game that made it the way it was. Unfortunately we turned the ball over three times today. We haven't turned the ball over but seven times all year or something, and the ball just got away from us today. We needed every one of them. Diggs interception, Bobby's interception, fumble recovery on the kicking team, all those were just so necessary, and need every one to them to get it done. It was exciting for our guys to get AP a touchdown today so he could tie the great Jim Brown. It was just for fun. Thrilled that he got a chance to do that and have him with us on this game. Thought Rashaad Penny looked really good today. Got some good carries out of him, really good screen play. We need him so badly to start lighting it up, and we think he has a chance to do that. Fortunately he made it back this week. He had a hamstring just two weeks ago and usually guys don't make it, but he toughed it out and got through it. That was a really big deal for him to overcome that and play this game and help us. Go ahead. I'm just yapping here.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Adrian Peterson’s possible Seahawks debut date, revealed

The Seattle Seahawks attempted to patch up their sketchy running back situation by adding former MVP Adrian Peterson to their practice squad. They have been in dire need of help in the backfield behind Russell Wilson with Chris Carson sidelined indefinitely. With three of the Seahawks’ other running backs dealing...
NFL

