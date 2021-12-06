Abby Walker makes quick impact at UC

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati freshman Abby Walker might just have set the expectation level pretty high following an impressive first season in the Queen City playing for the Bearcats volleyball program.

Walker, a John Glenn graduate who was a standout student-athlete on the volleyball court for the Lady Muskies and head coach Christie McGee made an impressive impact during her freshman season in the UC volleyball program.

A testament to just how special a season put together was confirmed last Tuesday with the release of the American Athletic Conference volleyball awards.

Walker was awarded the first Freshman of the Year honors in the AAC for the Bearcats since Jordan Thompson earned the honor in 2015, and along with that Walker earned a spot on the AAC Second Team to cap a tremendous season for UC head volleyball coach Molly Alvey.

Walker is the 19th Bearcat to earn All-Conference honors, by earning a spot on the Second Team All-Conference list. Walker started and played in every match (28) and set (113) for the Bearcats this season and finished with 286 kills and a .312 hitting percentage, 73 total blocks and 39 service aces along with 62 digs. She finished fifth in the conference in service aces (39) and 17th in kills per set (2.53). She was named AAC Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 4th and earned a spot on the honor roll three times this season.

Walker admitted that she might well have set the bar pretty high for next season.

"This year might be hard to live up too next season," Walker offered. "But I'm going to try to do my best to get there. I want to improve my stats, and also improve some of my techniques."

"This first year just went by so fast," Walker added. "It was just a gift to get the playing time I got this year, and I really enjoyed playing with my teammates. I learned a lot from our seniors and really enjoyed getting to play with them."

The Bearcats finish the season with a 19-9 record, going 14-6 in the American and tying for third place in the standings with SMU.

Walker earned high praise from Alvey, who stated her freshman middle hitter made a huge contribution in her first season.

"Abby Walker is a truly amazing and gifted volleyball player," Coach Alvey said. "She had an unbelievable impact on our program this season and that impact is only going to grow exponentially in the future. She has the mindset of an elite athlete and it shows in all that she does. My heart is so happy for her to be rewarded for all she has brought to UC in such a short amount of time. It's a very special time to be a Bearcat."

In explaining the biggest adjustment she needed to make from high school, Walker pointed out tow key differences.

"Once I got her in the summer I got to work out with some of the upper classman and my club team which really helped me to adjust to the speed of the game," Walker offered. "That's a big difference from high school, the game is just so much faster at the college level."

"That and here all the girls are really good players," Walker continued. "There are just no weak links here. Everyone can really play the game and are talented. So you have to really work hard every day to earn your spot."

Walker not only excelled on the volleyball court, but academically as well currently carrying a perfect 4.0 GPA entering finals.

Playing sports at the NCAA Division I level, along with keeping up with academic responsibilities can sometimes prove difficult for many student-athletes.

But Walker says she quickly learned you had to do a good job of time management to keep up with responsibilities in both areas.

"It was kind of tough the first few weeks, but I'm a pretty big 'planner-girl', Walker joked. "I made sure to stay on top of things, the big key was having good communication with my professors."

"Anytime I had to miss some class work, that communication made it easy to get the work made up," Walker said. "We also have a great support staff here that helps us make sure we get done what we need. That makes it much easier, they do a great job for us."

Walker expressed her time at John Glenn helped to prepare her for the next level at Cincinnati in a couple ways.

"I think the fact I played different position at John Glenn helped make me a more versatile player which helped when I got here," Walker explained. "Also having a leadership role in high school was also very helpful."

Walker explained her phone has blown up with support from people back home following the announcement of her postseason awards.

"The support from back home has just been tremendous," Walker explained. "I have heard from tons and tons of people back home. And I really appreciate them reaching out to congratulate me. It means a lot to know you have so many people in your corner."

Walker's support system also includes her former John Glenn team mates and coaching staff who surprised her with unannounced visit to take in a home game at Fifth Third Arena this season.

"The whole team and all my high school coaches showed up at a game with everyone having Fat Heads with my face on them," Walker offered. "It was crazy and really surprised me and was a very special day for me. That means a lot that they would do that to show me they are still supporting me."

Despite the season just ending, Walker has already set her sights on next season.

"Coach Alvey and I have already sit down and talked about a game plan for next year," Walker said. "We are losing five good seniors, so we will have some holes to fill. But we have a good class coming in along with some transfers so I think we will be in good shape."

