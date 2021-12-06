ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

9 'things' that help tell the story of golf in 2021

By Tod Leonard
Golf Digest
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few years ago, our team at Golf Digest came up with a new category to explore during our annual review of the golf season. We labeled it the things that helped define the year. And by “things” we meant just that: not individuals or tournaments themselves, but the stuff that...

www.golfdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Phil Mickelson Has 2-Word Message For Tiger Woods

You had better believe Phil Mickelson took notice of his buddy/rival Tiger Woods getting back out on the course as he continues his rehab. Considering he’s still recovering from the leg injuries he suffered when he crashed his car back in February, Tiger’s swing looks pretty good. So good, in fact, Mickelson thinks his pal could be gunning for his record of being the oldest golfer to win a major.
TIGER, GA
Golf Digest

Ranking golf's top 10 comeback stories of 2021 (other than Tiger Woods)

You could say golf itself made quite a comeback in 2021 as things returned (more) to normal on the professional level after COVID wreaked havoc on the 2020 schedule. But there were plenty of inspiring—and unexpected—individual efforts as well from those battling back from slumps, overcoming injuries or breaking free from the grasp of Father Time.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Five things to be thankful for as a golf fan from this past year

As many golf seasons have come to an end, there's a lot to reflect on, and in the spirit of Thanksgiving, there's a lot to be thankful for as a golf fan from the past year. Gather 'round for a few of them:. Comeback SZN. Be thankful that some notable...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Tiger Woods
Golf Digest

This PGA Tour rookie drove for Uber, then finally got his tour card

I'm 33, not the youngest PGA Tour rookie. I can’t play as many weeks in a row as the younger guys. I applaud the heck out of them. They deserve everything they’ve got, but I don’t know if they’ve felt a lot of defeat. When I have a five- or six-week stretch where things don’t go well, I don’t panic. I’ve been playing professionally for 11 years. There isn’t a lot I haven’t seen.
GOLF
Golf Digest

GOLFTV Awards 2021 - Rookie of the Year

Winning a major championship as a rookie is usually unheard of but in 2021, Patty Tavatanakit stepped up and achieved this feat at the ANA Inspiration. The 22-year-old Thai set the world alight with her historic victory back in April and her rise to stardom has been nothing short of spectacular.
GOLF
Golf Digest

With a five-shot lead at the Hero World Challenge, Collin Morikawa can smell World No. 1

NEW PROVIDENCE, Bahamas — With Collin Morikawa, it’s only a matter of time. He will summit the World Ranking. It is a when, not an if. That was true before this week. It would’ve been true had he finished dead-last this week. But Collin Morikawa is not finishing dead-last this week or any other week. He is the finest golfer in the world at present, capable of building a five-shot lead through 54 holes against a who’s-who field of superstars without his A-game. He has done exactly that at the Hero World Challenge, his eight-under 64 on Saturday pushing him to 18 under and within a whisper’s distance of a moment every golfer dreams of: becoming World No. 1.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Golf World#Golf Digest#Golf Clubs#The Pga Of America#Pga#Kiawah#The Pga Tour
Golf Digest

Why Gil Hanse—golf's hottest architect—isn't satisfied

The Kings of Golf is a concept that goes back to the Emperor Jones, the name used by newspapers in the 1920s for Bobby Jones. Sort of like the modern GOAT, it signified who was recognized as the reigning champion of the world. It often extended past their winning championships because it mixed popular acclaim with major achievement. Arnold Palmer was king even after he stopped winning, then it was Jack Nicklaus, followed chronologically by Tom Watson, Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo and, of course, Tiger Woods. Popular as he might be, Phil Mickelson was a prince at best; Rory McIlroy reached the top for a moment, but today there doesn’t seem to be one player who wears the undisputed crown. Tiger still rules. Among women, Mickey Wright was queen, then Nancy Lopez, then Annika Sorenstam, who probably endures in retirement.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

USGA to host inaugural national championship for golfers with disabilities in 2022

Fulfilling a promise made nearly five years ago, the USGA on Friday announced the creation of its 15th national championship, this one reserved for players with disabilities. The U.S. Adaptive Open Championship will make its debut July 18-20, 2022, on Course No. 6 at Pinehurst (N.C.) Resort & Country Club. The 54-hole stroke-play event will be open to men and women who have a physical impairment, sensory impairment (vision) or intellectual impairment. They must possess a WR4GD Pass and an authorized golf handicap in the World Handicap System.
GOLF
Golf Digest

2021 Newsmakers of the Year

Back to normal? Well, not exactly. Golf in the year 2021 never looked entirely like it had prior to the COVID pandemic. (Then again, did anything?) Thankfully, though, starting in the late spring, it began to sound something like its former self, at least at the professional level. The PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in May was the “Roar by the Shore” we’d all been waiting for—who knew we might miss the “Mashed Potatoes” bros?—and subsequent tournaments continued to pump up the volume.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Jim Nantz gives context to a fast-paced 18 months of golf: 'It might be the greatest stretch of golf I've ever seen'

In August 2020, amid that difficult period when golf was played without fans and the world was at a low ebb because of COVID-19, I had a revelation about the ensuing 11 months I couldn’t keep to myself. On the eve of the PGA Championship at Harding Park, during a CBS media conference call, I proclaimed, “We are about to enter the greatest stretch of golf in major-championship history.” Part of my reasoning came down to just math—because of postponements and rescheduling, an unprecedented seven majors would be contested in less than a year, this coming after a stretch when no majors were played in 13 months.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Viktor Hovland cements his status as the Resort Golf King on an unexpectedly chaotic Sunday

NEW PROVIDENCE, Bahamas — Collin Morikawa had squeezed the life out of the Hero World Challenge, his five-shot 54-hole lead all but assured to produce a sleepy Sunday and usher world golf into its December slumber. After a chaotic year—Tiger’s car accident, Spieth’s return, Bryson and Brooks’ beef—golf’s new steely-eyed closer was ready to stake his claim to 2021. Collin’s year. A victory at Albany Golf Club … coming off a win in his last start at the European Tour season finale … on the same week he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend … to bring him to World No. 1. Finally, some stability. Collin on top.
GOLF
Golf Digest

PGA Tour Live to offer four feeds, more than 4,300 hours of coverage in 2022

PGA Tour Live’s upcoming move to ESPN+ will present fans the opportunity to watch more golf and more non-golf content for less money. The tour’s direct-to-consumer streaming service, which shows live tournament play before broadcast coverage begins, will shift from NBC Sports Gold to ESPN’s direct-to-consumer offering starting with the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first PGA Tour event of 2022. PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will show live coverage of 35 tournaments and feature more than 4,300 hours of golf throughout the year, an increase of more than 3,200 hours from the year prior.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy