United Way of the Ohio Valley is partnering with 70 nonprofit organizations across its six-county region and once again granted access to its mobile giving platform. Agencies signed up can raise funds online, through crowdfunding/peer-to-peer, and via text-to-give. Anyone who texts “JOIN2021” to the number 71777 can donate to any of the 70 agencies and/or sign up to fundraise on their behalf.

CHARITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO