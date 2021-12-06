Kaweah Health patients forced to evacuate after broken sprinkler head floods emergency department

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Flooding in the Emergency Department at Kaweah Health Medical Center in Visalia forced patients to be evacuated on Sunday night.

Around 6:20 p.m., Kaweah Health officials say the hospital’s Emergency Department was flooded after a sprinkler head broke.

Kaweah Health staff quickly shut down the flooded area until crews from the Visalia Fire Department could arrive to evaluate and clear the scene.

Patients in the flooded area were safely evacuated to other sections of the Emergency Department and the hospital.

Officials say no other areas of the hospital were impacted by the flooding.

Until 9:45 p.m., patients who came to the hospital by ambulance but were not in need of urgent treatment were temporarily taken to other hospitals for care.

As of Sunday night, officials say there are currently 17 beds unavailable in the Emergency Department due to the flooding.

