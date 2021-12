He was likely a lock to make Team Sweden, but Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner has announced he will not be going to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. "Have to address I will not go to the Olympics," said Lehner on his Twitter account. "I'm very disappointed and it tough decision for me as it's once in life time opportunity. Reality is that what have been said about how it's going to be is not ideal for my mental health."

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO