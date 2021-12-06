ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

‘Da Pope’ Elijah Burke Issues Statement On His Injury At NWA Hard Times 2

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE x 2: ‘Da Pope’ Elijah Burke took to Twitter on Sunday night to issue a statement on the injury he suffered at Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 2 pay-per-view event. He said,. “As many of you know I was recently taken by ambulance to a hospital in ATL...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Videos Of Jeff Hardy Entering The Ring & Leaving Through The Crowd During WWE Live Event

Several video clips have surfaced of Jeff Hardy at Saturday’s WWE live event. As noted, Hardy missed Sunday’s WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas, and word going around via PWInsider was that he was sent home from the road. Hardy worked Saturday’s live event in Edinburg, TX, teaming with King Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event. After spending most of the match in the ring, getting worked over by The Bloodline and apparently becoming more sluggish as the match went on, Hardy made a hot tag to McIntyre but then immediately disappeared into the crowd. He was followed by security, but never returned to the ring, and didn’t even participate in the post-match celebration with Woods and McIntyre. Hardy was not backstage for Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, and was replaced by Rey Mysterio.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Hardy’s Wife Issues Statement Following His WWE Release

Jeff Hardy’s wife took to Twitter this afternoon and issued an update on how he is doing. As noted, it was revealed this morning that Hardy has been released from his WWE contract. WWE reportedly offered Hardy help and rehab, but he turned the offer down, and was then released. This comes after he was sent home from the road following the incident at last Saturday’s WWE live event in Edinburg, TX.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

NWA Star Reportedly Rushed To Emergency Room Following Hard Times 2 Pay-Per-View

NWA star ‘The Pope’ Elijah Burke was reportedly transported to a hospital in Atlanta, GA following the Hard Times 2 event last night, according to PWInsider. In the aftermath of the show’s main event, Trevor Murdoch versus Mike Knox, Matt Cardona appeared and confronted the winner of the bout — Murdoch. This would allow Knox to connect with a low blow, and he and Cardona grouped up in an attack on the NWA Champion.
ATLANTA, GA
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Former Champion Seems To Be Done With WWE

So much for that? A lot of people have left WWE over the last few years and not all of them have been voluntary. Several of them been forced out of WWE through a long series of releases, though that has not been the case every single time. There are a few people who have wanted to leave WWE on their own accord and that might be the case again, albeit in a slightly strange way.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan: Recent AEW Signee Could Be “Biggest Star In Wrestling”

Tony Khan knew he had something special when he brought Adam Cole into AEW. But even he admits he’s surprised by how good Cole has been during his first couple of months in the company. “This is someone I have so much respect for and I think is one...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Adam Cole Reveals How Britt Baker Juggles Her Schedule As Dentist & Pro Wrestler

The Bleacher Report has a new feature article that looks at AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker D.M.D. The feature also includes comments from Adam Cole where he discusses how his girlfriend is able to juggle her schedule between being a dentist and pro wrestler. Cole said,. “Monday, she’s up at...
WWE
PWMania

John Morrison Issues Public Statement Regarding His WWE Departure

Former WWE star John Morrison issued a video statement on Instagram regarding his release from the company. Here is what Morrison had to say:. “I want you all to know how grateful I am for the support you gave me during this past run with WWE. I also want you to know that I did in fact receive a phone call from John Laurinaitis, during which he told me that my services as a talent were no longer required by WWE. Didn’t even get a best of luck in your future endeavors. I mean, if you’re gonna let me go at least get your catchphrase right?
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Kiera Hogan vs. Mickie James Added To NWA Hard Times 2 Card

The NWA has added a new championship match to their card for Hard Times 2. We will see Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James defend her title against Kiera Hogan. Here is the updated card below:. * NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match: Mike Knox vs. Trevor Murdoch. * NWA World...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nwa Hard Times#Concussion#Combat#Nwa Hard Times 2#Atl#Aew#Pwinsider
PWMania

NWA Announces Knockouts Championship Match For Hard Times

The Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title match is now official for the NWA Hard Times 2 pay-per-view. It was announced today that Mickie James will defend the Impact Knockouts Title against AEW star Kiera Hogan at the pay-per-view. NWA tweeted, “JUST ANNOUNCED [revolving light emoji] Saturday, Dec 4th at #HardTimes2, @IMPACTWRESTLING...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Madusa Reveals Her Role At NWA Hard Times 2, Reflects On NWA EmPowerrr

Madusa recently appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During her appearance on the program, the WWE Hall of Fame women’s wrestling legend who also worked under the name Alunda Blayze, spoke about the NWA EmPowerrr 2021 pay-per-view, her role at the upcoming NWA Hard Times 2 pay-per-view and more.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title Match Added To NWA Hard Times 2 PPV

Mickie James will put her Knockouts title on the line against Kiera Hogan at the NWA’s Hard Times 2 pay-per-view this Saturday from GPB Studios in Atlanta and will be available via Fite TV. “Saturday, Dec 4th at #HardTimes2, @IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts Champion @MickieJames will be defending her title against @AEW...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Debuts At NWA Hard Times 2

Former WWE Superstar Dirty Dango (Fandango) officially made his NWA debut at Saturday night’s Hard Times 2 pay-per-view event. During the show, Dango and JTG came out after La Rebelión (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666) defeated The End (Odinson & Parrow) to retain the NWA Tag Team Titles. The two men made it clear that they are coming for the NWA Tag-Team Championships.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Peacock Sends Out Advisory For Tonight’s WWE NXT WarGames Livestream

The Peacock streaming service sent out an email earlier today advising fans that they will not be able to restart or rewind the livestream for tonight’s NXT WarGames pay-per-view event. The email said,. “On most devices, you will not be able to restart and rewind the livestream of NXT WarGames,...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

ROH News & Notes – Final Battle Hype Videos, Cary Silkin Speaks Out

Former ROH President Cary Silkin is the featured guest on this week’s episode of the ROHStrong podcast. You can check that out below:. ”Former ROH owner and current ambassador Cary Silkin reflects on some classic Final Battle matches and gives his thoughts on the upcoming Final Battle: End of an Era pay-per-view. He also discusses the Briscoes’ place in history, Jonathan Gresham’s rise to stardom, his obsession with 1970s preliminary wrestler Lee Wong and much more.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

GCW’s “The Collective 2022”, “Wrld Fair” Events Set For WrestleMania Weekend

Gamechanger Wrestling (GCW) took to Twitter on Monday and officially announced that the “The Collective” will be returning during WrestleMania 38 weekend in 2022. Also, the company will be holding their “Wrld Fair” event. The Collective 2022 will take place from March 31st through April 2nd and will include Wlrd...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Why WWE Is Pushing Nikki A.S.H. As The Weak Link In Tag Team With Rhea Ripley

On Monday’s WWE Raw, Nikki A.S.H. lost a quick match to Queen Zelina Vega. The announcers noted that Nikki may be the weak link in her tag team with Rhea Ripley. The idea of the storyline is for a wrestler to go on a losing streak in order to get sympathy from the fans. Dave Meltzer discussed on Wrestling Observer Radio:
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy