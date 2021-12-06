“Batman: Animated Series” Returns In Audio

A new YA animated fantasy series titled Supernatural Academy has been ordered to series by Peacock and the main cast for the series has been revealed. Peacock has ordered a full season of Supernatural Academy, based on Jaymin Eve’s bestselling book series of the same name. The series will be produced by 41 Entertainment and follows twin sisters Jessa and Mischa, who may be twins but their lives have taken very different directions. The biggest difference between them? One sister has been raised in the supernatural world her entire life, while the other has only recently learned it exists at all! And now the two will reunite at Supernatural Academy? That will make for some interesting storytelling. The series is currently scheduled to premiere on January 20, 2022 on Peacock with 16 30 minute episodes.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO