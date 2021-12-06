“Batman: Animated Series” Returns In Audio

The Infinite Frontier publishing initiative has brought some surprising revelations to the lore of Gotham City, with characters in the orbit of Batman going through the proverbial wringer. That has been taken to unique lengths within the pages of The Joker, which has become somewhat of an ensemble book surrounding characters such as Jim Gordon, Oracle, Punchline, and more. The newest issue of the series, The Joker #9, took that mindset to whole new heights — and might have confirmed the fate of a surprising supporting character. Spoilers for The Joker #9, from James Tynion IV, Stefano Raffaele, Romulo Fajardo Jr., and Tom Napolitano below! Only look if you want to know!
