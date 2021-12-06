ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Batman: Animated Series” Returns In Audio

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn audio drama is in the works that will continue the iconic 1990s “Batman: The Animated Series” with writer Alan Burnett developing the project. Appearing on Saturday during Los Angeles Comic Con, actor Kevin Conroy (Batman) and John...

www.darkhorizons.com

ComicBook

DC Teases a Pivotal Figure From the Batman Universe Returning From the Dead

The Infinite Frontier publishing initiative has brought some surprising revelations to the lore of Gotham City, with characters in the orbit of Batman going through the proverbial wringer. That has been taken to unique lengths within the pages of The Joker, which has become somewhat of an ensemble book surrounding characters such as Jim Gordon, Oracle, Punchline, and more. The newest issue of the series, The Joker #9, took that mindset to whole new heights — and might have confirmed the fate of a surprising supporting character. Spoilers for The Joker #9, from James Tynion IV, Stefano Raffaele, Romulo Fajardo Jr., and Tom Napolitano below! Only look if you want to know!
COMICS
IGN

New Black Friday Blu-ray TV Deals: Game of Thrones Collector's Edition, Cowboy Bebop, Batman Animated Series

What's Black Friday without some good old TV series deals? Amazon has been saving its best 4K and Blu-ray Black Friday deals for Thanksgiving and Black Friday, and they're finally starting to trickle in. These boxed sets of Game of Thrones, Cowboy Bebop, and Batman: The Animated Series haven't been discounted at all earlier in November, but now they are easily the best prices we've ever seen. You better hurry on these deals, though, because some of them are supposed to end in 24 hours.
SHOPPING
ComicBook

Danny DeVito Confirms He Wants to Return to Play Penguin in a Batman Movie

In the tapestry of Batman films that have been released over the years, Danny DeVito's take on The Penguin in Batman Returns has a special place in fans' hearts. This week, the beloved actor and creator returns to the role in a major way, penning an original comic story in DC's Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant. That story — as well as the confirmation that Michael Keaton will be reprising his role as Batman in The Flash — has made some wonder if DeVito could return to the character in a live-action context. In a recent interview with Forbes, DeVito did not rule out the possibility, but did specify that it would be up to Batman Returns director Tim Burton.
MOVIES
bronxnet.org

Animated Life Series Premiere

BronxNet Television in Partnership with The Animation Project present Animated Life! We welcome you to indulge in the vibrant, dramatic & intense animated features made by the fantastic residents of the Bronx!. Through TAP’s partnership with NYC Department of Media Entertainment and Neighborhood Opportunity Network (NeON), The Made in NY...
BRONX, NY
cinelinx.com

‘Supernatural Academy’ Animated Series Coming to Peacock

A new YA animated fantasy series titled Supernatural Academy has been ordered to series by Peacock and the main cast for the series has been revealed. Peacock has ordered a full season of Supernatural Academy, based on Jaymin Eve’s bestselling book series of the same name. The series will be produced by 41 Entertainment and follows twin sisters Jessa and Mischa, who may be twins but their lives have taken very different directions. The biggest difference between them? One sister has been raised in the supernatural world her entire life, while the other has only recently learned it exists at all! And now the two will reunite at Supernatural Academy? That will make for some interesting storytelling. The series is currently scheduled to premiere on January 20, 2022 on Peacock with 16 30 minute episodes.
COMICS
darkhorizons.com

“Spider-Man” Villain Posters, Footage Withheld?

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have released a trio of character posters from the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. The three offer looks at returning villains Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx as Electro. In addition, a new IMAX poster for the film is also out and all are included below.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Full Trailer: HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” Series

HBO Max has premiered the full-length, three-minute trailer for James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” spin-off series “Peacemaker”. The eight-episode series will take place after that film’s events but also explore the origins of John Cena’s title character as Peacemaker must deal with emotional turmoil in his own life. The series...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Batman: The Animated Series seems like the only superhero series to escape the inevitable back and forth of popularity and backlash

"So why has BTAS eschewed this cycle?" asks Daniel Dockery. "Aside from the fact that it is, as anyone who’s seen it will attest, a really good show, it’s also the series that would blend the macabre Art Deco Gotham City of the recent Burton films with a film noir-ish sensibility, making it look unlike any other show on TV at the time. After the 1980s, a decade when most cartoons mainly served as extended commercials for corresponding toy lines, Batman’s adventures were pulse-pounding and iconic. Heck, it’s the series that made Mr. Freeze interesting, and the one that birthed the character of Harley Quinn, who shot up the ranks of identifiable DC Comics characters in a way not seen since the 1940s."
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Teaser: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Pt. 1”

Brazil’s CCXP Worlds 2021 expo just got a huge exclusive with the premiere of a first look at an early scene from “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part One”. It was subsequently confirmed by filmmaker Chris Miller that this follow-up to 2018’s highly acclaimed “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is just part one of a two-part film with the second being produced simultaneously with the first.
MOVIES
newyorkcitynews.net

'Batman: The Animated Series' podcast under development featuring original cast

Washington [US], December 5 (ANI): The Bat-family might be getting back together, this time in podcast format. During Los Angeles Comic-Con, it has been revealed that an audio drama is in the works that will continue the 1990s 'Batman: The Animated Series'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the news was...
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

Official Trailer For Netflix ACTION PACK Animated Series

Netflix has released this official trailer for “Action Pack”. Cast: Nevin Kar as Clay, Oscar Reyez as Watts, Sydney Thomas as Treena and Julieta Cortes as Wren. Action Pack is a preschool superhero adventure series from OddBot Inc. The Action Pack is a group of heroic kids — Treena, Watts, Wren and Clay — who use their incredible super powers as they take on the biggest threats in Hope Springs, implement the lessons taught by Mr. Ernesto at the Action Academy, and fulfill their ultimate mission of bringing out the good in everything, even in villains! The series is animated by ICON Creative Studio.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Batman - Colin Farrell to Reprise Role of Penguin in HBO Max Series

Olin Farrell has officially signed on to star in and executive produce a series spinoff of “The Batman” in which he would again play The Penguin, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Farrell will first portray the villainous character in “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson, which is due to be...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

New Trailer: “The Matrix Resurrections”

Following the teaser in September that was arguably the best trailer of 2021, Warner Bros. Pictures has released the full trailer for Lana Wachowski’s “The Matrix Resurrections” along with the movie’s new IMAX poster. This marks the fourth film in the famed sci-fi series and a return to the series...
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

The 10 Best Anime Series on Hulu

Hulu has an excellent reputation for having an incredible collection of TV simulcasts, and impressively, this has extended to anime for several years. These, of course, come packaged with the service’s trademark commercials, but you could default to far worse places to find your anime fix: there are currently more than 300 series available on Hulu, besting Netflix by a fairly significant margin. The selection isn’t anything to scoff at either; there are a lot of classics mixed in with more obscure fare for those wanting to wet their feet in less well-known shows.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Amazon Trailer: “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”

Following Sony Pictures Animation selling the film off to Amazon earlier this year, Amazon Prime has now released a trailer for “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” – the fourth and final film in the fantasy-comedy family film franchise. Genndy Tartakovsky, who directed the three prior films and co-wrote the...
MOVIES

