Paramount+ has announced that the first official trailer for their live-action “Halo” TV series is set to debut during The Game Awards on Thursday, December 9th. In order to promote that premiere, a fifteen-second tease from the trailer has been released below. The ten-episode series stars Pablo Schrieber as Master Chief in this tale of the epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and the alien threat known as the Covenant.

