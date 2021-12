The Rockets kept right on rolling last week, going undefeated, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder twice and the Orlando Magic. A Sunday night win against the New Orleans Pelicans takes the winning streak to six games and improved the Rockets’ record to 7-16. Last week’s games concluded a cake-walk stretch in the schedule which the Rockets capitalized upon to lift their record to respectability. Still, no Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr., looks like he could be on the shelf for some time as well after exiting the game against the Magic with a thigh contusion. Christian Wood continued feasting following his switch to the center position.

