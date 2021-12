Jurgen Klopp has warned the Premier League that Ralf Rangnick will improve Manchester United and said his appointment is “not good news” for rival clubs. Rangnick, who is the current sporting director at Lokomotiv Moscow, is set to join Manchester United as manager on an interim basis before moving into a consultancy role with the club next season, following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Klopp is a big admirer of Rangnick, who has been dubbed “the godfather of gegenpressing”, and the Liverpool manager has based much of his own coaching philosophy on his fellow German’s ideas.“It’s a bit...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO